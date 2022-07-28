All about phase 4, 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to end and there is already a clear narrative path through the future phases 5 and 6. During the recently concluded Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige showed that “The House of Ideas” has more ambitions than ever. Especially, facing a tour of completely unpublished scenarios, places and stories. Also, for bringing several of the publisher’s traditional narratives from the pages of the comic.

Taken together, Marvel has just taken a concrete step toward maturity. One sustained by the evolution of its central characters and an accelerated production of content that amazed fans throughout 2022. Also, there was concern about the possible saturation of the universe with the varied and ever-increasing number of stories. But even so, it is clear that the studio has the intellectual and technical resources, as well as a top-of-the-line team to keep going.

And that includes showing the true possibilities of its various new cinematic looks based on the multiverse. We explain in detail everything you should know about each phase, including the movies, villains, and possible future implications of the stories. An increasingly complicated, rich and nuanced narrative about an ever-expanding world of superheroes.

Phase 4, close to closing the curtain

(L-R): Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Marvel phase 4 started with black widowby Cate Shortland, and is about to end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler. The film will be released on November 11 this year. His first trailer premiered at Comic-Con 2022 and showed the villain of the conflict. Namor, played by the Mexican Tenoch Huerta, will be in charge of facing Wakanda in the film which will pay tribute to the memory of Chadwick Boseman.

So far, it was the most eventful phase of Marvel. With mixed reviews and box office hits that didn’t make it past the opening weekend, some of the films disappointed audiences. Especially since the exploration of the multiverse was expected to be much deeper and more thorough than it was. Also, it was the passing of the baton to a new leader of The Avengers. From the late Tony Stark, he will now be Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, in charge of carrying the responsibility of being the visible head in the different superhero teams. Something that Kevin Feige highlighted by insisting that the hero would be “the anchor” of the coming phases.

In the section of the Marvel series on Disney +, the last of phase four will be She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk, whose premiere is scheduled for August 17. The arrival of the anime is still left I’m Groot in August Y The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special, for Christmas. But neither of the two productions impacts the development of phase 4. The adventures of little Groot are not part of the central canon of Marvel. On the other hand, the program directed by Gunn will be related to the events of the upcoming film that will close the trilogy of the superhero team. There are rumors of a Halloween premiere of a special featuring Werewolf by Night, but none have been confirmed at the event.

The villain of phase four was quietly announced in the final chapter of Loki. Jonathan Majors embodied He Who Remainsa relatively benign version of the multiversal despot Kang the Conqueror. The latter will be the equivalent of Thanos in the following phases.

Phase 5: Exploding the Multiverse

As indicated by Kevin Feige during Comic-Con 2022, Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will begin in 2023. Formally called the Multiverse Saga, it will cover everything related to the timelines, heroes and villains linked to the concept. Also, it will try to link and narrate the most important plot lines of the comic Secret Wars Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribid, published in 2015. Kevin Feige himself made it clear “We have not been very discreet where we are going.”

Films

Marvel phase 5 will start with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, directed by Peyton Reed and to be released on February 17, 2023. The film, whose trailer was shown during the event, will show for the first time Kang the Conqueror and, also, the implications of the quantum realm in the future. It is also expected to be the first plot in the saga to explore the notion of how Kang is capable of conquering universes and realities. In the same preview, it was shown that the villain MODOK will be part of the cast and that a good part of the plot will take place in the Quantum Kingdom.

The second film of phase four will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which will be released on May 5, 2023. According to its director, it will be the superhero team final story, at least as James Gunn conceives them. Also, it will be centered on Rocket Raccon, the character voiced by actor Bradley Cooper. Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora was seen as the leader of The Ravagers during the Comic-Con panel. They also showed a first look at Adam Warlock. According to the cast, which was in full during the event, the film will delve into loss, pain and grief. A statement that seems to fit squarely with the idea of ​​a total end to superhero stories.

The next film in the schedule of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the marvels. The production will be directed by Nia DaCosta and will premiere on July 28, 2023. The plot will show Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in the company of Captain Marvel. Teyonah Parris’s Proton is expected to be part of the premise in one way or another. Also a new villain, still unknown, played by actress Zawe Ashton. There are no specific details of the plot yet, but it is most likely a direct collaboration between the two heroines against the villains of the Negative Zone.

Blade by Bassam Tariq will close Marvel’s 2023. There are still not too many details about its plot or cast, beyond the participation of the Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the role of the main character. At the same time, the plot is expected to include Kit Harrington’s Dean Whitman/Black Knight. As you may recall, both characters had a brief interaction in the second post-credits scene of Chloe Zhao’s 2021 film Eternals.

will come next Captain America: New World Order, by Julius Onah; which will be in theaters on May 3, 2024. There are no details about its plot or cast, although we do know that Anthony MacKie will bring the renowned superhero to life. However, there was speculation that it could include Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter as well as Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier. Which could indicate that the plot will follow what was raised in the Disney + series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would end with Thunderboltsto be released on July 26, 2024. There is still no information about its director, plot or plot, beyond what refers to the well-known team of superheroes. It would include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh and Olga Kurylenko in its cast.

Series

The first series of phase 5 is Secret Invasion; its launch is scheduled for spring 2023. There are not many details about its plot yet, but at Comic-Con 2022 it was detailed that it will be “dark, with a certain air of spy drama”. The cast will be made up of Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (María Hill) and Ben Mendelsohn (Thalos). New faces will include Emily Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Threw out It will be released in the summer of 2023 and, as a major novelty, it will include Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin among its characters. After the confrontation between Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez and the villain, the series will most likely delve into the world of crime from a new perspective.

Also in summer, the long-awaited second season of Loki. So far it is the only one of the series live action of Marvel to receive a second season. There are no details about its premise, beyond some images showing the character again wearing the TVA uniform. The cast returned in full and although it has not been confirmed, there could be an appearance of Jonathan Majors’ Kang.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscriptionwith which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releasesto the catalog of Star and to the best National Geographic documentaries.

For the fall of 2023, the premiere of iron heart, starring Dominique Thorne under the direction of Chinaka Hodge. The series will presumably show the story of the character of Riri Williams, of which we had a small wink in the trailer for Wakanda Forever. The series will include War Machine by Don Cheadley, whose series left, for the moment, the Marvel calendar.

In winter of 2024 it will arrive Agatha: Coven of Chaosspin-off of the acclaimed WandaVision and in which the history of magic in Marvel will be deepened. Also, in the story of the titular character. Finally, in the spring of that same year, the premiere Daredevil: Born Again. Mix of reboot and continuation of the iconic Marvel series on Netflix. It will bring back the man without fear, played by Charlie Cox. The cast would also include his classic enemy Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio. The series will have 18 episodes, which makes it the longest of all those released so far by Marvel.

Phase 6: the return of avengers

There are few data on phase 6 of Marvel. But there are at least three that are of considerable importance in understanding the future of the movie universe. The new stage would begin with the long-awaited new film of fantastic fourwhich will hit the big screen on November 8, 2024. And, finally, for the following year, two Avengers movies will be released, a novelty in the Marvel formula. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025), directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Y Avengers: Secret Wars (November 17, 2025), will be the highlights of this stage.



