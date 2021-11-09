All about Sherlock Holmes, film with Robert Downey Jr.

For early Sunday evening November 7, Italy 1 proposes the film Sherlock Holmes, directed by Guy Ritchie in 2009. Robert Downey Jr. plays the role ofprivate detective born from the pen of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, alongside a Jude Law in the role of the inevitable right arm Watson. It is one of the countless films dedicated to the character, but in this case the film script is taken from cartoon specially written by Lionel Wigram.

London, late 19th century. As seen from the trailer, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are investigating a serial killer which, after performing rites of black magic, kills young women. The two manage to capture him and the man, Lord Blackwood (Mark Strong) is sentenced tohanging. Shortly before the execution he asks to see the investigator, and reveals to him that others murders are about to be committed in the city.

After Watson ascertained the death of Blackwood, Sherlock is contacted by Irene Adler (Rachel McAdams), a thief with whom in the past he had one relation. The woman hires him for find a missing man. Shortly after, the tomb of Blackwood is found destroyed: it seems that someone has opened it from the inside. And, in fact, inside the killer’s body is gone and the cemetery caretaker says he saw it get up And walk. In place of his corpse, Holmes finds that of Luke Reordan: the same man Irene had asked him to find.

Although the plot is completely original, the film seems to bring the character of Sherlock Holmes back to the origins, with his extraordinary intelligence, his eccentricity and his life outside the box al 221B Baker Street. All perfectly played by Robert Downey Jr, who got the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy. Additionally, the film was nominated for ben two Academy Awards: the one for the best scenography and the one for the best soundtrack.