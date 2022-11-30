All about Sienna Miller’s new partner and why we don’t care about her age

The first time we saw Olive Green It was three years ago with Kaia Gerber, starring in the music video for Burnout by John Eatherly. She was 22 years old and seemed like the model’s ideal partner, at least in fiction. The model and actor he has gone unnoticed in the most tabloid headlines until he has hung on the arm of Sienna Miller and, now, the only reference that seems to matter about him is the difference in age with respect to the actress. At Roland Garros they have been photographed sharing their love of tennis and sharing space with other familiar faces such as Hugh grant And his wife Anna Eberstein. They, by the way, have a bigger age difference than Sienna Miller and Oli Green, but it doesn’t seem as resealable.

Sienna Miller and her boyfriend, Oli Green, at Roland Garros.Gtres

Age continues to be a handicap in women, a symptom of gender ageism that continues to impose conditions on the female gender. As if it were not enough to fight with the measures imposed by the normative beauty, nor the battle against aging in the same unnatural aesthetic spectrum, it is necessary to make a plea in favor of having a relationship with anyone regardless of the age difference. 2022, seriously? It is accepted without qualms that a man relates to a woman younger than him, but it is still strange that it is a woman who relates to a man younger than her.

We are not interested at all if they are 5, 10, 15 or more years apart, but rather who is this boy whose face is not completely unknown. Trained as a model and actor, Oli Green has extensive experience in the world of fashion. That’s why his face is quite recognizable. campaign image of Burberry and GAPhas starred in campaigns with Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse. He is represented by the British agency United Agents and on his Instagram profile he has a fairly discreet profile that is followed by just over 5,600 people. And that in his last post he surrounds himself with geniuses of the stature of Al Pacino or Robert de Niro.

