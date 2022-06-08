All about Sienna Miller’s new partner and why we don’t care about her age

The first time we saw Oli Green was three years ago with Kaia Gerber, starring in the music video for burn out by John Eatherly. She was 22 years old and seemed like the model’s ideal partner, at least in fiction. The model and actor He has gone unnoticed by the headlines of the most sensationalist press until he has hung on the arm of Sienna Miller and, now, the only reference that seems to matter about him is the difference in age with respect to the actress. At Roland Garros they have been photographed sharing their love of tennis and sharing space with other familiar faces such as Hugh grant And his wife Anna Eberstein. They, by the way, have a bigger age difference than Sienna Miller and Oli Green, but it doesn’t seem that reseable.

Sienna Miller and her boyfriend, Oli Green, at Roland Garros.gtres

Age remains a handicap in women, a symptom of gender ageism that continues to impose conditions on the female gender. As if it were not enough to fight with the measures imposed by normative beauty, nor the battle against aging in the same unnatural aesthetic spectrum, a plea must be made in favor of having a relationship with anyone regardless of the age difference. 2022, seriously? It is accepted without question that a man is related to a woman younger than him, but it is still strange that it is a woman who is related to a man younger than her.

We are not interested in whether they are 5, 10, 15 or more years apart, but rather who is this boy whose face is not entirely unknown. Trained as a model and actor, Oli Green has extensive experience in the world of fashion. That’s why his face is quite recognizable. campaign image of Burberry and G.A.P.has starred in campaigns alongside Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse. He is represented by the British agency United Agents and on his Instagram profile he has a fairly discreet profile that is followed by just over 5,600 people. And that in his last post he surrounds himself with geniuses of the stature of Al Pacino or Robert de Niro.

