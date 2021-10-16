News

All about Skyscraper, film with Dwayne Johnson on Italia 1

Sunday October 17 comes up Italy 1 Skyscraper, 2018 action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, alias The Rock (here the official trailer). The film is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who had previously worked with the actor on One and a half spy, and has as reference models two of the most famous films of the same genre, Die Hard – Crystal Trap with Bruce Willis And Crystal hell with Steve McQueen And Paul Newman.

The protagonist of the story is Will Sawyer (Dwayne Johnson), ex FBI agent forced to quit his job after an explosion due to which he has lost a leg. After the accident he then decides to move to Hong Kong with his wife Sarah (Neve Campbell) and children Henry (Noah Cottrell) And Georgia (McKenna Roberts): the family lives in the tallest skyscraper in the world, called The Pearl.

Will, along with his friend Well (Pablo Schreiber) starts working for Zhao Long Ji (Chin Han), a Chinese billionaire who entrusts him with control of the safety of the entire skyscraper: for this task he has a Tablet, through which it can have access to all security systems. One day, however, the building is attacked by a group of terrorists from Eastern Europe, driven by Kores Botha (Roland Møller), which give to flames the entire residential complex.

The former agent then decides to to intervene to save hers family, got trapped on the upper floors. Meanwhile, he begins to doubt the fidelity Ben, who sacrifices himself for the good of his friend. Once Sarah and the children are safe, Will has to go to great lengths to defend himself against them attacks of the terrorists, who have the goal of steal the precious tablet, which holds thousands of information.

