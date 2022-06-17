All about the 19th season of the series

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 20 essential episodes of the series

Almost two decades have passed since the series ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ premiered on ABC and the series about Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and its environment continues to be a heavyweight in current fiction. Normal that it is one of the best series of television doctors.

The 18th season of the series concluded on May 26or, containing the 400th episode of the series. Despite the milestone, fans of the extensive series focused on the ups and downs of the Seattle-based hospital want to know if there will be more content in the future. And for now, it is. Let’s take a look at what we know of what’s in store for the series.

Since last January there is good news for fans of the series: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has been renewed for a 19th season. ABC announced the news in January 2022, and the creator of the series, Shonda Rhimesstated, “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to continue telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all the other doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial for another season.”

“This is a true testament to the (showrunner) Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seats week after week. And it wouldn’t be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

For the first time, The series renewal may have come as a huge surprise to some fans, considering the show’s biggest star, Pompeo, has shared his interest in the series finale.. Pompeo, who has been a cornerstone since its inception in 2005 and now serves as a co-executive producer, told Insider that she wasn’t against ending the series.

Richard CartwrightGetty Images

The actress shared, “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everyone that it should end.” “I feel like I’m the naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everybody says, ‘Who cares, Ellen? She makes billions of dollars.'”

In 2020, when season 17 aired, Pompeo also shared his hopes for the finale of the AV product, expressing doubts to Variety about what the show could “creatively” do. His comments came at the same time his contract was up for renewal.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ remains the longest-running medical drama on American televisionso if it were to end after season 19, it would certainly leave a lasting legacy.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’, season 19: premiere date

The 19th season already has an arrival date! This has been confirmed by ABC, as expected to be part of its fall 2022 calendar. As speculated, the new episodes will arrive in October, specifically on the 6th. The official Twitter account of the series thus highlighted it.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’, season 19: Cast

The entire main cast is expected to return for this 19th season. Confirmed are, in addition to Pompeo, Chandra Wilson like Dr. Miranda Bailey and James Pickens Jr. returning to be one more season the doctor Richard Webber. It’s likely that we can also expect returns for the following main cast members: Catherine Scorson being Dr Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Ludingtonlike Dr. Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary giving life to Dr. Maggie Pierce, Kim Raven in the skin of doctor Teddy Altman, Jake Borelli playing Dr. Levi Schmitt, Chris Carmac like Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln or Anthony Hill like Dr. Winston Ndugu.

Jessica BrooksGetty Images

We can also expect the return of residents like Jaicy Elliot as Dr. Taryn Helm, along with other recurring characters such as alex landi as Levi’s boyfriend, Dr. Nico Kim, Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca, Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Fox, Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren, ER Fightmaster as Dr. Kai Bartley and Aniela Gumbs as Zola Gray Shepherd.

It is also expected that Kevin McKidd, Dr. Owen Hunt, return, as the actor is also preparing a new ITV thriller called ‘Six Four’, leaving some fans concerned about the future in the series. And there’s a chance that one of the fan-favorite couples, Dr. Jackson Avery (Jessie Williams) and Dr. April Kepner (SarahDrew), they may also return in the future after appearing in the season 18 finale.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’, season 19: Synopsis

After the end of season 18, there are a number of plot lines that should be picked up in season 19.

One huge problem is the fact that the residency program at Gray Sloan was closed, leading to Dr. Miranda Bailey resigning and Dr. Richard Webber taking a leave of absence and traveling with his wife, Dr. Catherine Fox. , after she knew she was responding to treatment.

Afterwards, Meredith decided to stay in Seattle and replace Bailey as Chief of Surgery, jeopardizing her romance with Dr. Nick Marsh when he talked to him about moving back to Minnesota without her. Meredith went after Nick but discovered that he was already gone. Are they really over?

On the other hand, Dr. Amelia Shepherd made amends with former Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln before reconciling with her new lover Dr. Kai Bartley, just as Dr. Jo Wilson repaired her friendship with Link. Meanwhile, after being reported to Bailey for her assisted suicide program, Owen and Teddy leave Gray Sloan and the country with their children. Have we seen the official end of these two characters? Will they be at the beginning only? We will have to wait.

Liliane LathanGetty Images

Ultimately, the denouement confirmed that beloved Dr. Jackson Avery and Dr. April Kepner had reconciled, but don’t get your hopes up about seeing them back anytime soon, either. Actress Sarah Drew told Deadline that she couldn’t return as a regular, but that she could return as a guest. “It definitely leaves open the possibility that you could check with them,” revealed Drew, “After the script was released I got text messages from the cast and crew asking if I’d be back next year because of how the episode ends.” from now on that is not on the table. It’s not something that anyone has ever discussed with me in any kind of official capacity. But there are a lot of open questions at the end of this episode.”

We will be waiting for the new details that come from the 19th season.

Mary Aller

In his pre-adolescence he began to buy film magazines and thus established his love for movies, blockbusters or indie cinema, it did not matter.

