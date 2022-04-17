all about the Android mobile payment service

Related news

Despite the fact that many manufacturers have their own services, such as Samsung Pay, Google Pay can be used by any compatible Android mobile thanks to having been created by the great G. It is a versatile platform that allows contactless payments with an Android mobile, although it is true that it can improve in other aspects to become an even more complete service.

Pay in stores with your Android mobile

Wear Google Pay to pay in stores requires certain requirements that your Android mobile must meet to take advantage of this function. The first of these is to have an NFC chip, which you can check by looking for the features or with a third-party app.

To add a card, you just have to Click on Add card and enter your data. When you verify that these are correct, an authorization will be required that you must grant, generally, from your bank’s app.

The cards you enter will be stored as payment methods, and you can set one of them as default so that it is used automatically when you bring your mobile closer to a compatible payment terminal.

You can also add loyalty cards from establishments such as supermarkets, gas stations, cinemas and much more, which do not require NFC functions, but you must access them to show them.

Supported loyalty programs

With this, you will save yourself having to carry a few cards in your wallet, lightening its weight and the dimensions it occupies, so it may be interesting to give it a try. Also, it may be a good time to register the cards that you do not usually carry with you normally.

You will be able to enjoy all the advantages that these can bring you, but without having to carry them around, since if you have a few it can be uncomfortable for your wallet.

Other Google Pay features

Day Card in Google Pay

In addition to payment methods or loyalty cards, gift cards can also be added to have your number and barcode accessible and, if you live in the United States, you can also add your public transport cards.

Google Pay is also integrated into Google Chrome and other Android services in which you will be able to quick access to your payment methods so that, after entering a security code, you can use it quickly.

