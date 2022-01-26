All about the book The Art of Running in the Rain by Garth Stein

The art of running under the rain is the book of Garth Stein from which the dramatic comedy of 2019 with Milo Ventimiglia And Amanda Seyfried, “Through my eyes“. Here is a synopsis and where to buy it.

Third novel by Garth Stein, American writer, The art of running in the rain (original title The Art of Racing in the Rain) was first published in January 2008 and quickly became a best seller. The rights to the novel were bought in July of the following year by Universal Pictures and subsequently from Walt Disney Studios in 2016, which brought the film to life Through my eyes (original title The Art of Racing in the Rain).

Through my eyes airs on Canale 5 in the early evening of Tuesday 25 January.

The art of running in the rain by Garth Stein

The art of running under the rain from Garth Stein is available in all Italian bookstores in physicist and in ebook.

If you want to buy your copy of the book The art of running under the rain, here’s where you can find it:

The synopsis of The art of running in the rain

Enzo is Denny’s dog. He loves watching TV and loves his name, the same as the great Ferrari. Since he joined Denny’s life they have shared many things, first of all the passion for racing cars. Yes, because to make ends meet Denny works in a garage, but in reality he is a racing driver, an ace. And even if few people know it, he is a true champion, the only one who can run flawlessly in the rain. Theirs is a deep and sincere friendship, one that withstands all bad weather.

Through my streaming eyes

If you would like to see the film based on the book of Garth Stein, you must know that Through my eyes is available in streaming on Disney +.