all about the daughter of Angelina and Brad

is the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s first biological daughteris 16 years old, and although she has always been a protagonist and has aroused a lot of interest not from the very day of her birth in Namibia, but when she was still on her way, in recent months everyone has been talking about her. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt She is at the center of the debate and of all her siblings, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne, she seems destined to be the heir to the spotlight that has illuminated her parents for more than two decades. For many reasons.

That came into the world in a country in southern Africa, being his parents two of the brightest stars in the Hollywood industry was not the result of chance. Angelina and Brad, two volcanic personalities very aware of the most disadvantaged, wanted it that way. In fact, Shiloh was born via scheduled caesarean section.. Was the May 27, 2006 and it was not an “accident” that caught them rolling on the ground or a solidarity tripit was a thoughtful decision in which he also had to see that there they found the tranquility that they did not find in any other part of the world where they were “persecuted” before the birth of their first biological daughter.

Like everything in the entertainment industry and celebrities, especially if they have to do with Hollywood, everything has a price. In Shiloh’s case, her birth was worth 1o million dollars that is the money that his first photos raised and that their parents allocated to their non-profit foundation to be allocated to vulnerable people.

The impact of Shiloh’s birth was so brutal that Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in New York made her wax doll shortly after she was bornwhen he was only two months old. It was the first time they made a replica of a baby and it was an event that went around the world and served as a claim to the museum.

Scott Grays

From a very young age, Shiloh made us fall in love. Blonde and with blue eyes, she was a beautiful doll. In each of her appearances, always with her parents, she showed a cheerful and smiling character, and very curious, and the truth is, she could not be more beautiful. The genes of the most powerful and glamorous couple in the world of cinema at the time in something so beautiful produced a kind of magical effect that no one could resist. Y despite hehe Pitt-Jolie family was expanding, the star was still her.

DR

Getty

Getty

With all eyes permanently on Shiloh, As he grew older, his physical appearance did not go unnoticed.determined by your modern short hair and its way of dressing since far from what was established by society based on conventions, in her case instead of little dresses and “princess looks” what she liked was to wear jackets, dress pants, ties, loose sportswear, sweatshirts, pants casual style shorts with large pockets, baseball team shirts… that is, looks that are traditionally associated with the male gender. Until in 2010 Angelina took the floor in the US edition of Vanity Fair to clarify – there was already a very intense (and absurd) debate – that her daughter wanted to be like a boy and therefore she liked to dress like them.

Getty

DR

Around the gender of Shiloh

That a person sitting male or female should not be in the discussion. Forcing celebrities out of the closet doesn’t help anyone. It is something very intimate, personal and natural. They are the ones who, if they want, will talk about their sexual identity. But in the case of Shiloh, without being her own decision, she has always lived with it in the media. It is part of the price of fame that was imposed on her through her parents and that she is paying, something foreign to her but that society itself imposes with impunity, and more with the gender issue involved, although fortunately we are evolving.

On a personal level, Shiloh has always had the support of her parents and siblings. In fact, Brad Pitt told in 2014 that in house they called him John because he had asked for it. This confirmation served to write a lot about it, but the most important thing was that in this case the way Shiloh was seen was changed, according to his feelings, with the word respect as an indispensable element.

Evan Agostini

In 2019, confirmed by her own parents, Shiloh started hormone treatment to change gender, which meant starting the transition to male to stop the changes that he was going to go through during puberty. It was at the Younique Surgery Center in Santa Monica, California, and Angelina was in charge of defraying all the expenses. It was too early to confirm if she was going to be a transgender person or not. “It’s what he wants at the moment,” Brad Pitt told his parents according to the American press.

For her part, Angelina has never wanted to define her daughter and before the constant comments in the media she even said: “Why do they have to pigeonhole everything?“.

George Pimentel Steve Granitz

In 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split causing a real earthquake, as you know even personally with unpleasant disagreements and court battles that are still going on, but that’s another story. In the case of Shiloh, which is what concerns us here, the breakup of his parents’ marriage meant that together with his brothers began to accompany his mother much more frequently at premieres. Thanks to this we were able to confirm in those years that her favorite looks were all masculine.

DR

DR

DR

Shiloh’s makeover

In the last months of 2021, with Shiloh already 15 years old, the debate around the first biological daughter of Brad and Angelina resurfaced again because decided to turn his style upside down. It was at the premieres of Angelina Jolie’s new movie, ‘Eternals’, where left behind the masculine-inspired looks and opted for dresses, and even for putting on makeup, something unprecedented until that moment. And again the debate heated up and picked up volume again.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Shiloh, Angelina’s clone

The passing of the years has made us realize that Shiloh is more Angelina than Brad, physically we want to say because if we make a comparison at the same age we could say that they are two drops of water. Or not?

A few months ago Shiloh turned 16 and showed everyone that she is a talented young woman when it comes to the performing arts -just look at the dance that became viral on social networks to the rhythm of Doja Cat-. It is up to him alone to say what he wants to be and how to be. As is your right. What we are sure of is that he will continue on his way with all the strength and conviction that he has always carried as a flag, showing himself as someone with personality who can choose their own destiny without anyone judging her for it.