all about the famous actor with whom she secretly dates

The melody of the romantic birds that resounds in ‘First Dates’ sounds every time two individuals go hand in hand in the life of Jennifer Aniston. It is said, commented and rumored that the what in she is in love with the pastel comedies to the bars of a famous actor with whom he shares scripts and long days of filming.

The chosen one is none other than Jon Ham, recent member of the cast of the series ‘The Morning Show’ (Apple TV) where Jenn is one of its protagonists. The interpreter has joined the last chapters of the fiction, which narrates the types of relationships that arise in a morning television program, and apparently, sparks have flown between the two.



Jon Hamm, Jennifer Aniston’s new sabanero rollete

The loving bombshell has come to light through a source top secret quoted by the media ‘Woman’s day’. Said publication has ensured that the alleged lovebirds maintain a secret romance and meet through clandestine encounters. Wow, if this isn’t enough for a ‘Netflix’ movie, download Rachel Green, Aniston’s role in ‘Friends’, and see it.

But,how did they meet These Romeo and Juliet from the Hollywood Hills? As the aforementioned magazine has revealed, this comes from a long time ago: “They had crossed paths before, but she had always had a husband by her side. Not this time! And there is no doubt that Jon is completely smitten with Jenn,” the anonymous source said.