All about the fifth season by Paramount+

When does The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere?

The wait will be short, as The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 1 and 2, which will stream on Hulu, will be released on September 14, 2022. After the premiere, each new episode will be available on Wednesdays.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Trailer SUBTITLED [HD]

What will The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 be about?

The last time we saw June (Elisabeth Moss) at the end of Season 4, she and some of her fellow maids finally they took revenge on their nemesisCommander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

What is known so far, thanks to a summary on Hulu, is that June will face the consequences of her actions. What we don’t know is whether Fred’s wife, Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), she is really sad about the death of her husband. Was that a smile that we saw on her lips when she lightly touched her coffin during the season 5 trailer? Will this development simply strengthen Serena’s determination to rise to power and spread the gospel of Gilead in Canada? Either way, it’s clear from the trailer that Serena will be June’s main enemy this season.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast

When Alexis Bledel, who played Dr. Emily Malek, announced last May that she would not return to the role in season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale, fans expressed the kind of shock they showed when Regé-Jean Page said to skip Bridgerton season 2. It’s a shame: Bledel won an Emmy in 2017 for her portrayal and has garnered three more nominations since then.

The rest of the main cast will return (except Fiennes, of course), and that includes Moss, Strahovski, Max Minghella as Nick, Samira Wiley as Moira, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, and OT Fagbenle as Luke.

As for the new characters, Mrs. Wheeler, played by actress Genevieve Angelson, will appear. She is a wealthy woman from Canada who believes in the Gilead mission and loves Serena and all she stands for. Actress Christine Ko will also join the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, playing Lily, a refugee from Gilead who becomes a pivotal member of the Canadian resistance. She has been described as “brave and resourceful” and will no doubt help in countless ways.