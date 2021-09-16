all about the film with Maryl Streep and Amy Adams

Movies and food. A combination born together with the cinema. In recent years, however, there have been very few films worth seeing. Among these there is certainly Julie & Julia. A film written and directed by Nora Ephron that La7 broadcasts tonight on TV at 9.15 pm. A great actor proof (but when he doesn’t!) Of Meryl Streep and of Amy Adams. That tell a story that transcends food. And that’s all true.

The plot of Julie & Julia

Julie Powell she is an employee who lacks a bit of spice in life. Passionate about writing and cooking, she decides to throw herself into a very particular project. Try personally all 524 recipes contained in the famous cookbook in 365 days Mastering the Art of French Cooking from Julia Child and tell the experience in a blog, The Julie / Julia Project. The film parallels Julie in the kitchen. And the life of the real Julia Child in the 1950s. That is when in Paris, following her husband, she attended cooking school.



Who is the real Julia Child

The film is based on two true stories. At the base is the character of Julia Child. The woman who taught Americans French cuisine. His book – which chronicles the experience at the prestigious Cordon Bleu school in Paris – was a resounding success. Which led Julia to have her own TV show where she taught cooking. Her way of speaking, her funny way of addressing food directly, have made her a hugely popular character.

Who is the real Julie Powell

The film Julie & Julia is the more or less faithful tale of Julie Powell’s story. That is the blog he kept while trying to make all of Julia Child’s recipes. A blog that has had a great success. Enough to end up on the New York Times. The transition to a real book that tells this story was short. As well as the beginning of a full-time writing career.

Julie & Julia cast and awards

Welcomed by more than positive criticisms, Julie & Julia it was also a good success at the box office. In particular, it is Meryl Streep’s performance that leaves you speechless. As always, Meryl becomes her character. And Julia Child’s fits her perfectly. Also for the presence of an exceptional husband. The alchemy between Streep and Stanley Tucci was already great in the days of The devil wears Prada (2006). Here it is even more marked. The actress won yet another Golde Globe for this role. In addition to the 16th Oscar nomination (now it has reached 21 with 3 wins).

On the other hand, there is Amy Adams, perhaps a little crushed by her colleague’s interpretation, but capable of sympathetically portraying the character of Julie. Next to her, in the role of her husband Eric, there is Chris Messina, actor of Argon and of The Mindy Projects, who will return to work with Adams on the TV series Sharp objects (2018).

Nora Ephron’s latest film

Julie & Julia is the latest film by Nora Ephron. Who, already ill during the filming of the film, will die in 2012 from the complications of leukemia that had seized her in 2006. Not surprisingly, half of Hollywood was present at her funeral. After all, Ephron was one of the first and few women to write and make blockbuster films, like Sleepless in Love.

Julie & Julia’s curiosities

Though aware of what Julie Powell was doing with her blog, Julia Child never wanted to meet her. On the contrary. “I don’t think she’s a serious cook,” commented her editor Judy Jones. She then said that Child considered Powell’s blog a whim, an acrobatic exercise for its own sake.

Julia Child was a woman of considerable height: 1 meter and 88 centimeters (in her youth she played basketball). Meryl Streep, on the other hand, is at least 20 centimeters shorter. For this reason it was necessary to resort to creative methods to show how impressive, even on a physical level, the Child was. And so all the furniture was turned down. Meryl wore shoes with an extra heel. And the camera was set to emphasize Julia’s height.

Among the songs on the soundtrack there is Stop The Train from Henry Wolfe. Which is none other than Henry Gummer, the eldest son of Streep and her husband, the sculptor Don Gummer.

During filming, Meryl Streep gained about 10 pounds. Blame the director, who wanted the actors to really eat on set.

