all about the formation of Roma – SOS Fanta

Forward with the 3-man defense or the 4-man rearguard returning to Rome? The left-handed full-backs are now recovered, both Vina and Calafiori. But Mourinho had positive responses and will decide only in the next few hours (today unloading for everyone, divided into two groups). In case of 3-4-1-2, Mancini, Kumbulla (more than Smalling) and Ibanez in the center of the defense are ready; with Karsdorp on the right and again El Shaarawy to the left.

In midfield – without the suspended Veretout and Cristante, still positive – space in Darboe, with Pilgrims or Diawara at his side. Yesterday José Mourinho had called him “injured”. And Lorenzo Pellegrini had not played in the Conference League, 90 minutes on the bench. Today came the good news from training: the Roma midfielder was regularly on the pitch, he did the unloading work as a group. It was a soft training session after yesterday’s game, but the feelings towards Torino are positive: Pellegrini should be the starter, he is on pole. The fantasy football must be deployed, however, a cover is needed for safety. Towards confirmation in the initial eleven Mkhitaryan, the same speech for Zaniolo who yesterday did well in the Europa League: they are both favorites over Shomurodov. No doubts on the spot from first tip: it’s up to Abraham again, who unlocked yesterday and is now waiting for the championship goal.

The probable formation – Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla / Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Darboe, Pellegrini / Diawara, El Shaarawy; Mkhitaryan; Zaniolo / Shomurodov, Abraham.