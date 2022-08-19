All about the fortune of the Dadju: how much is it estimated?

Dadju was raised in a family of musicians, his father was a singer in the group Viva La Musica by Papa Wemba and his mother taught him traditional songs. He discovered music with his brother, Maitre Gims, accompanying him to the studio and recording a few pieces. Encouraged by those around him, he founded his own rap group. The Shin Sekai with Aboul Tall, before going solo.

A string of successes, Dadju managed to make a name for himself in urban pop, making him one of the wealthiest French rappers. Find out how much his fortune amounts to.

Course of Dadju

Dadju, whose real name is Dadju Djuna Nsungula, is a French rapper and singer of Congolese origin. Inspired by the career of his brother Gims, he also launched into music. He became known in 2012 through the rap group The Shin Sekai which he founded with Aboul Tall. Their first and only album Indefinite, released in 2016, met with success. The latter ranks in the Top 10 best-selling albums in France the same year.

In 2017, the group broke up and Dadju began his solo career. To survey his fans, he begins by putting excerpts from his songs on social networks, in particular on his YouTube channel and on Instagram. The public is rather receptive to his music. Taking advantage of this windfall, he launched his album Gentleman 2.0. The song Queen is particularly popular on YouTube. This is the beginning of success for the young artist.

Regarding her private life, Dadju is married and has three children. The identity of his wife is kept secret by the young artist. On the other hand, he shared the story of their meeting in 2014, when he was not yet famous. “ It was in 2014 and I was not known yet. I had what you might call love at first sight. I knew she was the mother of my future children.he confides to Paris Match.

Dadju, from rap to urban music

With his album Gentleman 2.0, Dadju approaches urban music. “I did rap, but my album isn’t really rap. It’s music”he says in an interview for the RFI. This album launched his solo career with his title Queen which has accumulated more than 300 million views on YouTube to date. We discover a sensitive singer who knows how to talk to women. In this album, he is inspired by his love life.

He renews his feat with his albums Poisonthen Antidote released in 2019, re-edited in 2020 with the title Poison or Antidote. This album is certified triple platinum. In 2022, he released his third album cullinan which is also a success. Throughout his career, Dadju has multiplied his collaboration with other rappers, such as Gims, Gazo, Ronisia or Chris Brown.

Dadju’s fortune

Dadju can be considered to be among the richest French rappers. His fortune is, in fact, estimated at more than eight million dollars. He reached the million albums sold from his second album Poison or Antidote. Accumulating the successes, Dadju’s career is at its peak. He also tries his hand at the cinema with the film Ima in which he plays his own role. This film directed by Nils Tavernier was released in May 2022.

Following in his brother’s footsteps, he was able to diversify his heritage by increasing his investments outside of music. The artist notably launched his own brand of clothing called Username. He invites clients to define their style and character. As a Congolese, undermining is part of his culture and Dadju had a lot of fun creating his line. “I am Congolese and, in Congolese culture, sap is seen as the reflection of the soul. The colors, the prints, the materials, the cut, the brand »he confides.

Source: Legit.ng