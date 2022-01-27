All about the Galaxy S22: admire the complete technical data sheets

Less and less is missing from the official presentation of the new Galaxy S22 from Samsung, the top of the range that will arrive by February even in the market Italian. Over the past few months we have learned a great deal about these devices, both in terms of design and probabilities Technical specifications.
Now, thanks to the well-known leaker Roland Quandtwe can take stock of the situation, drawing up the complete technical specifications for each of the three expected models.
Samsung Galaxy S22: expected specifications
- Display: 6.1 “Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 10 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1500 nits, 425 ppi
- Processor:
- European model: Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2 GPU
- USA model: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz, 4 nm, Adreno 730 GPU
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal storage: 128/256 GB
- Rear camera:
- Principal: 50 megapixels (85 °, f / 1.8, 23 mm, 1 / 1.56 “, 1.0 µm, OIS, 2PD)
- Wide angle: 12 megapixels (120 °, f / 2.2, 13 mm, 1 / 2.55 “, 1.4 µm)
- Telephoto lens: 10 megapixels (36 °, f / 2.4, 69 mm, 1 / 3.94 “, 1.0 µm, OIS)
- Front camera: 10 megapixels (f / 2.2, 80 °, 25 mm, 1 / 3.24 “, 1.22 µm, 2PD)
- Operating system: Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Sensors: accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor in ultrasonic display, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX)
- Networks: 2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G
- Dimensions: 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
- Weight: 167 grams
- Battery: 3,700mAh, fast charging, Qi charging
- Other: IP68, dual SIM (2x Nano + eSIM), GPS, facial recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, child mode, Knox, ODE, VPN
Samsung Galaxy S22 +: expected specifications
- Display: 6.6 “Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 10 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 393 ppi
- Processor:
- European model: Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2 GPU
- USA model: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz, 4 nm, Adreno 730 GPU
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal storage: 128/256 GB
- Rear camera:
- Principal: 50 megapixels (85 °, f / 1.8, 23 mm, 1 / 1.56 “, 1.0 µm, OIS, 2PD)
- Wide angle: 12 megapixels (120 °, f / 2.2, 13 mm, 1 / 2.55 “, 1.4 µm)
- Telephoto lens: 10 megapixels (36 °, f / 2.4, 69 mm, 1 / 3.94 “, 1.0 µm, OIS)
- Front camera: 10 megapixels (f / 2.2, 80 °, 25 mm, 1 / 3.24 “, 1.22 µm, 2PD)
- Operating system: Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Sensors: accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor in ultrasonic display, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX)
- Networks: 2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G
- Dimensions: 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64 mm
- Weight: 195 grams
- Battery: 4,500mAh, fast charging, Qi charging
- Other: IP68, dual SIM (2x Nano + eSIM), GPS, facial recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, child mode, Knox, ODE, VPN
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Expected Specifications
- Display: 6.8 “Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3,080 x 1,440 pixels, Infinity-O Edge display, 1-120 Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 500 ppi
- Processor:
- European model: Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2 GPU
- USA model: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz, 4 nm, Adreno 730 GPU
- RAM: 8/12 GB
- Internal storage: 128/256/512 GB
- Rear camera:
- Principal: 108 megapixels (85 °, f / 1.8, 2PD, OIS)
- Wide angle: 12 megapixels (120 °, f / 2.2, 13 mm, 1 / 2.55 “, 1.4 µm)
- Telephoto lens: 10 megapixels (36 °, f / 2.4, 69 mm, 1 / 3.94 “, 1.0 µm, OIS)
- Telephoto: 10 megapixels (11 °, f / 4.9, 230 mm, 1 / 3.52 “, 1.12 µm, 2PD, OIS)
- Front camera: 40 megapixels (f / 2.2, 80 °, 25 mm, 1 / 2.8 “, 0.7 µm, AF)
- Operating system: Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Sensors: accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor in ultrasonic display, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX)
- Networks: 2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G
- Dimensions: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
- Weight: 227 grams
- Battery: 5,000mAh, fast charging, Qi charging
- Other: IP68, dual SIM (2x Nano + eSIM), GPS, facial recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, child mode, Knox, ODE, VPN
Now there seem to be no more doubts even about introductory prices:
- Samsung Galaxy S22:
- 8 / 128GB 849 euros
- 8 / 256GB 899 euros
- Samsung Galaxy S22 +:
- 8 / 128GB 1049 euros
- 8 / 256GB 1099 euros
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra:
- 8 / 128GB 1249 euros
- 12 / 256GB 1349 euros
- 12 / 512GB 1449 euros
The launch of the new Galaxy S22 is expected for theFebruary 8the day from which the pre-orders. Market availability should take place from 25 February.
Samsung Galaxy S22 – Pictures
Samsung Galaxy S22 + – Pictures
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – Pictures
