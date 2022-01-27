All about the Galaxy S22: admire the complete technical data sheets

Less and less is missing from the official presentation of the new Galaxy S22 from Samsung, the top of the range that will arrive by February even in the market Italian. Over the past few months we have learned a great deal about these devices, both in terms of design and probabilities Technical specifications.

Now, thanks to the well-known leaker Roland Quandtwe can take stock of the situation, drawing up the complete technical specifications for each of the three expected models.

Samsung Galaxy S22: expected specifications

Display : 6.1 “Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 10 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1500 nits, 425 ppi

: 6.1 “Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 10 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1500 nits, 425 ppi Processor : European model : Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2 GPU USA model : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz, 4 nm, Adreno 730 GPU

: RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Internal storage : 128/256 GB

: 128/256 GB Rear camera : Principal : 50 megapixels (85 °, f / 1.8, 23 mm, 1 / 1.56 “, 1.0 µm, OIS, 2PD) Wide angle : 12 megapixels (120 °, f / 2.2, 13 mm, 1 / 2.55 “, 1.4 µm) Telephoto lens : 10 megapixels (36 °, f / 2.4, 69 mm, 1 / 3.94 “, 1.0 µm, OIS)

: Front camera : 10 megapixels (f / 2.2, 80 °, 25 mm, 1 / 3.24 “, 1.22 µm, 2PD)

: 10 megapixels (f / 2.2, 80 °, 25 mm, 1 / 3.24 “, 1.22 µm, 2PD) Operating system : Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

: Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1 Sensors : accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor in ultrasonic display, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor

: accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor in ultrasonic display, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX)

: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX) Networks : 2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G

: 2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G Dimensions : 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm

: 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm Weight : 167 grams

: 167 grams Battery : 3,700mAh, fast charging, Qi charging

: 3,700mAh, fast charging, Qi charging Other: IP68, dual SIM (2x Nano + eSIM), GPS, facial recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, child mode, Knox, ODE, VPN

Samsung Galaxy S22 +: expected specifications

Display : 6.6 “Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 10 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 393 ppi

: 6.6 “Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 10 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 393 ppi Processor : European model : Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2 GPU USA model : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz, 4 nm, Adreno 730 GPU

: RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Internal storage : 128/256 GB

: 128/256 GB Rear camera : Principal : 50 megapixels (85 °, f / 1.8, 23 mm, 1 / 1.56 “, 1.0 µm, OIS, 2PD) Wide angle : 12 megapixels (120 °, f / 2.2, 13 mm, 1 / 2.55 “, 1.4 µm) Telephoto lens : 10 megapixels (36 °, f / 2.4, 69 mm, 1 / 3.94 “, 1.0 µm, OIS)

: Front camera : 10 megapixels (f / 2.2, 80 °, 25 mm, 1 / 3.24 “, 1.22 µm, 2PD)

: 10 megapixels (f / 2.2, 80 °, 25 mm, 1 / 3.24 “, 1.22 µm, 2PD) Operating system : Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

: Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1 Sensors : accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor in ultrasonic display, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor

: accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor in ultrasonic display, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX)

: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX) Networks : 2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G

: 2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G Dimensions : 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64 mm

: 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64 mm Weight : 195 grams

: 195 grams Battery : 4,500mAh, fast charging, Qi charging

: 4,500mAh, fast charging, Qi charging Other: IP68, dual SIM (2x Nano + eSIM), GPS, facial recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, child mode, Knox, ODE, VPN

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Expected Specifications