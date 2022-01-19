All about The Interpreter, a film with Nicole Kidman and Sean Penn

The October 25 airs in prime time on La7 The Interpreter, political thriller directed by Sydney Pollack (here the trailer). The film, released in theaters in 2005, has as protagonist Nicole Kidman and it was the last film shot by the director before his death. The first scene is set in Africa: in the Democratic Republic of Matobo some rebels are executed in the city stadium.

The rest of the story takes place in New York: Silvia Broome (Nicole Kidman) grew up in Matobo, and is able to understand and speak the language Ku; for this he works as interpreter toUN, which deals with managing the complex political situation of the country. One day, by chance, the woman finds herself listening to one conversation in African dialect. Two men are talking about a attack to the detriment of Edmond Zuwanie (Earl Cameron), the dictator matobano expected in those days at glass palace to defend against allegations that concern him.

Silvia, who realizes she is now involved in a intrigue of power, addresses theFBI: two agents, Dot Woods (Catherine Keener) and the people Tobin Keller (Sean Penn) are in charge of to investigate and of to protect the interpreter. Keller, however, uncovers some details of the woman’s past: when she lived in Africa, she was part of a group of guerrillas of the Matoban resistance, his parents and his sister were killed and had one relation with one of the opponents of the dictator. However, the agent establishes a profound relationship with her connection, which convinces him to protect her. When it becomes aware of the death of her brother (the last remaining relative), Silvia decides to investigate on your own, trying to trick Zuwanie into coming face to face with him and attempting to killing it.

A curiosity: The Interpreter it is the first film that has ever been made at the UN headquarters from New York: yes Alfred Hitchcock had asked to enter the UN for International intrigue, but permission was denied. To do this, Pollack personally met the General Secretary Kofi Annan. There Democratic Republic of Matobo instead it is the result of fantasy, as well as the Ku language, invented on the basis of the dialect Bantu. Matobo, on the other hand, seems to have a reference to the Zimbabwe of the dictator Robert Mugabe.