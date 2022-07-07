All about the looks of Mabel, the character of Selena Gomez in the new success of Star +

The second season of Only Murders In The Building It was released just a week ago and the outfits of one of our favorite Disney girls: Selena Gomez, has conquered both viewers and critics. The character played by the singer, Mabel Blackberrydespite hiding many mysteries, you wear pretty strong colors and an impressive piece that highlights its look and make it even more unforgettable.

There are many challenges during the creation of the identity of a character in an audiovisual production, the costume designer Dana Covarrubias has a single goal: to make the public forget about the pop diva who plays her. Despite sharing the screen with two great actors like Steve Martin and Martin Shortsalso sought to share the limelight with both without it seeming meaningless, to make a comfortable visual for the three stars of the series, told by the costume designer to the magazine she american.

With clothes clearly inspired by the 70s, Mabel’s favorites are: boots or ankle boots and the furry coatsalways complemented with strong colors that highlight his strength, creating an authentic armor of personality to the character when he walks the streets of New York in search of answers to the tragic crime.

Coats are his trademark

This is definitely one of the outfits most iconic of the seriesthe combination of fours trousers, the yellow cap and the orange coat:

The city was one of the fundamental pillars for the creation of the visual of the protagonist, the costume designer was inspired by outfits of real people from the iconic neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Manhattanmaking Selena even closer to reality without letting Mabel disappear.

The yellow coat with texture of hairs, turtleneck jumpers, plaid mini skirts and pantsthe knitted sweaters and of course, the gold hoop earrings they created Mabel’s identity.

The gold earrings and the knit sweaters

Some fun facts: sweaters are something typical of Mabel, the character likes to make knitwear, so the idea was to suppose that the character herself made some of her clothes and the iconic slopes Inspired by Selena Gomez herself, these earrings are a common diva-style piece.

Have you seen the premiere of the new season? What do you think of the outfits of Mabel? We can’t wait to see the last season that premieres on August 23 distributed by Disney+.