All about the medical check-up in Cuba to travel to another country

Carrying out a medical check-up in Cuba before traveling to another country is essential. You must know everything about this topic so that the process is smooth. Here, in Cuban Directory, we offer you the details so that you are well informed.

Cuban nationals who decide to travel abroad need to know if that nation requests a medical check-up. Most require it, so the solution is to go to a health center and carry out this procedure as soon as possible.

If you are in this case you should not forget, when you go to perform the medical check-up, the Cuban identity card in good condition. In addition, a recent photo with a white background and the Cuban passport.

Another important document is the personal medical history that shows all the vaccines indicated internationally. Also do not forget the payment receipt as evidence of the payment made. Finally, the model of the embassy where you are going to travel.

How much does the medical check-up cost in Cuba?

The medical check-up in Cuba differs in price depending on the age of the applicant. For example, it will be free for children between zero and 11 months and 29 days. Between 2 and 12 years the cost will be $200.00 MLC. Meanwhile, those over 12 years of age will have to pay $400.00 MLC.

The Central Bank of Cuba also takes part in this process. Each applicant will have to pay $5.00 MLC for the cashier’s check for the medical exam.

As soon as you have the results, satisfactory of course, you will have the opportunity to present yourself at the diplomatic headquarters and request the visa in question.

By the way, the results of said exam should be ready, at most, a week after having done it. In all the provinces of the country you can do this medical check-up.

In the case of the IR-5 category, possible immigrant to the United States, the check-up is only carried out at the Manuel Fajardo Hospital in Havana.