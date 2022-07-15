All about the movie ‘Barbie’ with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie: release date, filming videos and synopsis

The most famous doll on the children’s scene is made of flesh and blood with the new production that Warner has launched.

Theatrical release date

The date it will hit theaters will be July 21, 2023in an announcement that Warner accompanied with the first advance photo of Barbie, in which Margot Robbie can be seen dressed in pink inside one of the doll’s pink cars.

The project was announced in 2019, but there have been several delays: First, the pandemic arrived. Later, Gerwig and Baumbach could not commit to the script until they had finished White Noise. Once finished, Barbie began shooting in early 2022 in London.

synopsis of Barbie and main characters

As for how the development of the film will be, they have already given some advances. According to Sony, Barbie lives in Barbieland and must face what lies beyond that perfect world.

“That Ken’s life is even harder than Gray Man’s. This Ken has no money, he has no job, he has no car, he has no house.. He is going through hard things, “revealed actor Ryan Gosling of his character. Everything indicates that the story will be much deeper than could be assumed.

The actor acknowledges that the role makes him proud. “I have that ‘ken-ergy’ that you can feel, obviously”. Gosling is well known to the public thanks to the 2016 film La La Land.

Although the plot of the film is completely shielded and under lock and key, images of the set have been captured where you can see Will Ferrell. When his addition to the cast was announced, there has been much speculation about what role the actor would play.

He is expected to be the villain of the film.. Looking like a businessman, he will complicate the life of the protagonist.

The director of ‘Barbie’ is Greta Gerwig, one of the most interesting screenwriters of today’s cinema. The director of little women Y Lady Bird He has also scripted important films such as Frances Ha. His career has accumulated great successes.

The striking looks of the great couple and the leaked videos

Actress Margot Robbie recognized British Vogue “the weight of nostalgia and love” that her role carries. “People usually listen to Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be.’ Then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh well, maybe not…'”

The protagonist recognizes that the film is a tribute not only to the toy, but to the people who love Barbie. “It’s not just a doll. It’s a cultural element”.

At the end of June we have seen the first photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, they offer us a preview of looks that they will wear throughout the film.

They are excessively combined with very similar elements where they stand out fuchsia, blue and electric yellow.

“I’m a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world. Life in plastic, it’s fantastic”, fantastic will be, without a doubt, this film that brings to life a character loved by many.