All about the movie Inferno with Tom Hanks, broadcast on Tv8

The first evening of Tv8 of Thursday 11 November 2021 is tinged with yellow with the thriller Hell. The movie, of 2016, is direct from Ron Howard and based on the namesake novel best seller of Dan Brown. However, unlike the other films that the director has drawn from Brown’s books, this one does departs much fromliterary work. In the feature film Tom Hanks resumes the role of the professor of symbology Robert Langdon, already played in movies Da Vinci’s code And Angels and Demons, with Felicity Jones, Omar Sy, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Ben Foster And Irrfan Khan.

The story begins with a man that escape in the streets of Florence, where three individuals the they chase. Man is Bertrand Zobrist, a fanatic from Dante And catastrophist philosopher struggling to stop the planetary overcrowding and intends stop there demographic growth causing a new one epidemic from plague. In order not to be caught he decides to commit suicide by throwing yourself In the empty from the bell tower of the church of the Badia Fiorentina. The resumed Yes move on the Dr. Robert Langdon that yes awakens within a hospital. He can’t remember the last forty-eight hours or why he’s in Italy. Next to him he finds Sienna Brooks and the nurse Marconi, who tell him that someone it has shot and that the blow caused him atemporary amnesia.

Suddenly he bursts into the hospital corridor Vayentha, disguised as Carabiniere, that begins to shoot hitting the nurse to death. Sienna he barricades himself in the room e flees with Langdon and during the flight the man begins to have some visions apocalyptic on Hell from Dante. The professor manages to to compose the first dowels of a mysterious puzzle which sees in the center the Dante’s world. The first teaser trailer is released on May 9, 2016, while the world premiere of the movie was held in Florence on 6 October 2016, with the presence of movie director, of the cast and the writer Dan Brown, who presented the film in lounge area of the Five hundred and projected at Opera House. The film was then distributed in Italy from the following 13 October and in United States from 28 October.

