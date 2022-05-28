all about the netflix action movie

It’s only going to be a week since the next ‘action thriller’ directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (makers of the ‘Captain America’ and ‘Avengers’ movies for Marvel) premieres on Spanish billboards and reaches Netflix . The platform has announced that next Friday, July 22 will premiere ‘The invisible agent’, one of the most anticipated action movies of the year.

There are many incentives to see this film, but the first of them is its spectacular cast, led by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page (‘The Bridgertons’), Wagner Moura (‘narcos’), Jessica Henwick (‘Game of thrones’), Dhanush and Billy Bob Thornton. All of them have given their all to give the best of themselves in this film that It is based on the novel ‘The Gray Man’ by Mark Greaney.

According to the official synopsis distributed by Netflix, “The invisible agent is CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six. Brought out of federal prison by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned death merchant.

The Gray Man: Now a major Netflix film (English Edition)

But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, chased around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back. He will need her.”

Some curiosities of the film (via IMDb)

Its budget of 200 million dollars makes it the most expensive Netflix original movie tied with ‘Red Alert’ (2021).

Chris Evans was originally considered for the lead role, turning it down to play the villain.

Ana de Armas has previously collaborated with both protagonists. This film marks the second collaboration with Ryan Gosling after ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017) and the second collaboration with Chris Evans after ‘Daggers in the Back’ (2019). Later she will debut with this latest ‘Ghosted’.

The project has been running for more than ten years. At first the protagonist was going to be Brad Pitt and James Gray (‘Ad Astra’) the director.

It is Ryan Gosling’s first role in a multi-movie franchise, as he had previously turned down deals to shoot Marvel and DC comics films.

The official posters of the film and the characters

The long-awaited first images of ‘The invisible agent’

