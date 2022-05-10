all about the new Marvel series

Ms Marvel is the new heroine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ll have it in its own series very soon, but for now we’ll tell you everything you need to know to warm up your engines: release date, cast, plot, technical team… We also have the trailer, the first images and the promotional poster. Come and see.

WHO IS MS. MARVEL?

Ms Marvel He is the first Muslim Marvel character who got to star in his own comic. He did so in the comic of the same name first published in February 2014. The character had already made his first appearance in Captain Marvel #14 (August 2013). It was created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and cartoonist Adrian Alphona.

It is the alter ego of Kamala Khan, a teenage fan of Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) who sees her dream come true by becoming a superhero. The success among readers was immediate (especially among the youngest), winning the Hugo Award for best graphic story in 2015. It is not surprising that, in the heyday of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), go to now have its own series.

PLOT OF THE SERIES

From Disney+ describe Ms Marvel as a series starring “Kamala Khan, an American Muslim teenager living in Jersey City. Kamala is a gamer total and also write fan fiction. She is also a mega fan of superheroes and she has a huge imagination, especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. But she, Kamala, feels invisible both at home and at school…until she discovers that she has superpowers like those heroes she has always admired. Life is better with superpowers, there’s no doubt about that.”

THE CAST

The person in charge of embodying the protagonist (Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel) is Iman Vellani, first-time actress who debuts with this series. The cast also features Aramis Knight as Kareem, alter ego of vigilante Red Dagger; Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan, Kamala’s older brother; Rish Shah as Kamran; Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Kamala’s mother and Yusuf’s wife; Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan: Kamala’s father and Muneeba’s husband; and Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Kamala’s best friend.

Also among the cast will be Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, Alysia Reiner, Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, and Anjali Bhimani with undisclosed characters. Laurel Marsden will appear as Zoe Zimmer.

THE TECHNICAL TEAM

The six-part miniseries is directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (episodes 1 and 6), Meera Menon (episodes 2 and 3) and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (episodes 4 and 5). Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K Ali She is also the main screenwriter.

RELEASE DATE AND FUTURE

The series began filming in November 2020. It will premiere exclusively on Disney+ next Wednesday, June 8. It will have a total of six episodes, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Also, it will continue in the marvelswith a release date scheduled for July 28, 2023. This future film will serve as a sequel to both the series Ms Marvel like from the film Captain Marvel (2019).

Said film will bring together the three superheroines related to each other: Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Samuel L. Jackson will also return playing his iconic Nick Fury.

TRAILER AND POSTER

Both the trailer and the poster are now available Ms Marvel. Both pay homage to the cover of number 5 of the original comic, where we see the protagonist from behind, climbed to the top of a lamppost while she watches the skyline Jersey night.

In the trailer we see a preview of what awaits us. Kamala trying to reconcile her family life with the typical teenage high school hassles with a third variable in the equation: cosmic superpowers. A series clearly aimed at a young audience with the aim of hooking the youngest to the Marvel world. Here it goes: