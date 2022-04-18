All about the rumor that Nintendo is working on Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulators for Nintendo Switch

Here we bring you a complete compilation about information that has been spread on networks tonight. This points to the arrival of games of game boy a nintendo switch online.

After the rumor that reached us in September of last year, now the information points to which titles of the standard Game Boy and Game Boy Advance would reach the console after being online an emulator that would confirm it. This is what was shared:

All have been developed internally by NERD (Nintendo European Research & Development)

The build is dated to 2019

Two of them are NSPs with a 7z file that has loose NCAs and that 7z file is called Hiyoko which is a Game Boy emulator while another called Sloop refers to Game Boy Advance

It seems compatible with the emulated link cable

Multiplayer games tested for up to two players

There is the presence of network code and matchmaking for online matches

The following games were tested on this build, though that doesn’t mean they’ll all end up arriving if the service does eventually launch:

This is already starting to do numbers thanks to random lookups so I’ll bring in some extra context in case anyone has any doubts: 4 files were leaked so far onto 4chan: 2 NSP’s with a 7z archive that has loose NCA’s. The 2 NSP’s is a Nintendo developed GBA emulator… (1/?) pic.twitter.com/t5yaJWzHHV — Trash_Bandatcoot (@trashbandatcoot) April 18, 2022

For now, Nintendo has not commented on the matter, so we will be attentive to more details. However, industry experts say that these files appear to be legitimate because they can be used and played, and the source code also appears to match a Nintendo ID.

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

Via. Source.