All about the SAG Awards 2022



The prestigious SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards) are very close, the fans are excited to learn that great figures will be presented in the most epic night that will serve as a prelude to the Oscars.



A photo, which has gone viral on social media, suggests that 10 of today’s biggest stars will sit at the same table. The list includes Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Will Smith, Salma Hayek, Ross Butler and Jessica Chastain, as well as ‘Squid Game’ stars Hoyeon Jung and Lee Jung-jae. While the Gucci ambassador will sit next to Alexandra Daddario and Helen Mirren.



The SAG Awards reward the best performances of the year, from actors and actresses as well as casts as a whole, both from movies and series. It is an essential ceremony to see before the Oscars, since they show a panorama of what can be expected on that big night.

this is gonna be THE table at the SAG awards… just look at the material pic.twitter.com/A20DI5Fux6 — allure (@alluregaga2) February 25, 2022



The next installment will take place this Sunday, February 27, 2022.



The SAG Awards 2022 are scheduled for their twenty-eighth installment this last Sunday in February from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and can be seen at 7:00 pm, Mexico time, through TNT.