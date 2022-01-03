all about the science fiction movie that Jennifer Lawrence launched

Released in theaters in 2012, Hunger Games it was a hugely successful film, one of those able to reflect the spirit of both an era (we lived in the aftermath of the outbreak of the economic crisis) and a generation, at that precise moment with few prospects and anxious about the future.

From a show business standpoint, The Hunger Games launched Jennifer Lawrence, an actress who had already proved her talent in An icy winter and, recently, starred, together with Leonardo Di Caprio, in the event film Don’t Look Up, by Netflix.

Hunger Games cast, who are the actors of the science fiction film

Together with the aforementioned Jennifer Lawrence, who plays Katniss Everdeen, the protagonist of the film, in The Hunger Games they play Josh Hutcherson, as Peeta Mellark; Liam Hemsworth, which does Gale Hawthorne; Woody Harrelson (Haymitch Abernathy); Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket); Donald Sutherland (president Coriolanus Snow); the American singer Lenny Kravitz (Cinna) and Stanley Tucci (Caesar Flickerman).

This is truly a five-star cast.

Hunger Games saga, sequel and what are the other films in the series

The Hunger Games had two sequels, becoming one trilogy – after the takings of The Matrix, Hollywood decided to adopt the standard of 3 linked films for successful productions; today there is even a shift towards the serial format (just think of Marvel or DC films).



Completing the Hunger Games trilogy: The fire girl (2013) and Hunger Games: the song of the revolt (2014-2015).

Hunger Games books, the trilogy and the spin-off by author Suzanne Collins

The film is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, who participated in the production of the film by writing the subject and participating in the writing phase of the screenplay. In addition to the trilogy of books Directly related to the cinematic works, Collins has also written a fourth book which is equivalent to a prequel set 65 years before the events told in The Hunger Games.

The volume, which can be considered a spin-off to all intents and purposes, is called the “Ballad of the Nightingale and the Serpent” and stars Coriolanus Snow, future president of Panem.



