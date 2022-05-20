all about the tenth installment of ‘Fast & Furious’

‘Fast & Furious’ (At full throttle in Spain) was born as a movie about cars and tuning, but it has evolved into an action movie giant. His tenth installment ‘Fast X’, will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

New faces and old acquaintances

In recent months, the addition of several renowned performers to the already extensive cast of actors in the film has been announced. At the end of January it was made public that Jason Momoaknown for his roles as Kal Drogo in Game of Thrones either Aquaman in the DC Cinematic Universe, signed for the saga.

It has not been specified if Momoa will be part of the team of protagonists or if he will be the villain of the film.

In mid-April it was announced signing from Brie Larson, Captain Marvel in the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe. Larson won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2016 for her role in The room.

It was revealed by Vin Diesel himself, producer of the saga and interpreter of the iconic Dom Toretto: “You have no idea how timeless and surprising it will be [Brie Larson] in our mythology.

and recently Charlize Theron has confirmed that it will return to Fast X In the role of Cypheronce a villain and now an ally of the protagonists.

He thus joins the rest of the cast of the saga: Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Song Lang (Han), Ludacris (Tej), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), and Jason Statham (Shaw).

They won’t come back John Cenawhich debuted in F9 but it is possible that he will reappear in the eleventh and final installment, nor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. His situation seems more complicated, since he does not have a good relationship with part of the cast. Furthermore, he has publicly stated that he does not want to work with Diesel again.

2024, the end of the saga

Although the initial idea was to finish the story of Fast&Furious With the tenth film, the production company finally decided to shoot one more. The eleventh installment will be released in 2024.

In this way, the saga, which began in 2001 and was about to become an anthology with unconnected installments starting with the third, has become an industry giant that has been around for more than two decades filling theaters.