all about the top-of-the-range Chinese folding

As the renderings popular by Honor, a new one should soon be presented foldable smartphone. Is called Honor Magic V and it will be a “flagship”, That is a device whose hardware equipment will be of the highest level: both as regards the processor and as regards displays and cameras.









Some new indiscretions come to us since leaker DigitalChatStation who, on his Weibo profile, has published some Technical specifications that we could find aboard the folding of Honor. The most interesting one concerns the configuration and resolution of the external camera, but those relating to the refresh rate of the two displays – internal and external – nor those relating to charging technology. All this would be quite plausible, but we must wait for the Chinese company to tell us something more, confirming or denying what has been leaked in these hours.

Honor Magic V, how is the camera

According to DigitalChatStagion, some rumors of recent days would find confirmation and should have been added new interesting details regarding Honor Magic V. In particular, Honor’s new foldable smartphone should make use of a 50 megapixels, positioned inside the hole in the upper central portion of the external display.

We have already seen a camera of this type on the Xiaomi 12 and it would therefore be in line with the hypothesis that Honor Magic V integrates a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, it is questionable whether it will be accompanied by other sensors or consist of a single autonomous sensor.

The design punch-hole it should also be repeated on the broad internal display, but the sensor would position itself in the corner top right and it could be different from the other.

Honor Magic V, what are the other specifications

Also DigitalChatStation confirmed the presence of the top-of-the-range Qualcomm chipset and added that Magic V should make use of an internal display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and external with refresh rate a 90 Hz. In addition, the well-known leaker has stated that the 66 Watt charging technology and we will find on board Android 12, presumably with proprietary graphical interface Magic UI.

Recall that Honor’s new folding should make its debut in China in early 2022. The first images released by the company show the folding system that could be “clamshell“- in style Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 And Huawei P50 Pocket – or “a libretto” – like Samsung Z Fold3.

In the latter hypothesis, the slight would be explained curvature on the right profile, which would also be repeated on the specular portion of the device. In addition to the devices mentioned, Honor Magic V will face competition from Oppo Find N And Motorola Razr 3, with the latter expected to debut in the new year.