all about their love story

CELEBRITIES

The Canadian singer is now married to Hailey Baldwin. Find out what the romance with the protagonist of Only Murders in the Building was like, which began in 2010.

©GettyJustin Bieber and Selena Gomez in 2011.

While young audiences today are desperate to know all the updates on Tom Holland and Zendaya as the hot couple of the moment, the truth is that just a few years ago they were able to fill this role. Selena Gomez Yes justin bieber. Although his Romance It started a few years ago and had its end point, there are still fans who dream of seeing them together again. How did this bond start and why are they still waiting for their reconciliation?

Was in December 2010 when the then 18-year-old actress and 16-year-old singer were spotted kissing at a fast food franchise. Although they denied rumors of a romance, the truth is that a month later they kissed on a Caribbean beach. It was enough that February arrived to walk together on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair party after the 2011 Oscars to dazzle their fans and mark the official start of Jelena.

In November 2012, exactly two years into their relationship, Bieber and Gomez faced what would be their first separation. The reason? The age gap and trust issues. During 2013, there were a few rumors of whereabouts promoted by their own protagonists. But a year later, the situation became chaotic: Justin Bieber was arrested for drunk driving and Selena was hospitalized with lupus.

At the end of 2014, the couple was definitively separated. After the Canadian was linked to a few models, he unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram and became remarkably close with haley baldwin. And in 2015, once again Jelena did her thing again: the couple were seen in a hotel where they were very affectionate. It didn’t last long: A controversial exchange on social media and a few walks between Hailey and Justin marked yet another breakup for Gomez and Bieber.

In October 2017, just before the former Disney star split from The weekend, Justin and Selena were seen sharing their routine. ” Bieber texts her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can.“, a source told US Weekly. And they did: They’ve been shown riding bikes around Los Angeles, going to church, and even kissing while playing ice hockey. In March 2018, they decided to permanently end their relationship. and in September of that year, Justin sealed his love with a stunning wedding to Hailey.

45secondes is a new media, do not hesitate to share our article on social networks to give us a solid boost. 🙂