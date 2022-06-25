all about this trend in pants

After the pareo skirt comes the pareo pants, the most flattering formula of wide pants

‘Power pants’ or the most flattering wide pants

Fashion (or rather, generation Z) has declared war on skinny pants. looking at the ttrends in pants of the season it is impossible to find a single silhouette skinny or skinny. In winter we saw the success of the tailored versions, which are reformulated in a summer key through flattering bermuda shorts with darts, constituting a perfect option for those who flee from the classic shorts cowboy. Then it was the turn of cargo pants, a trend that was imposed at the stroke of street style and that is still present both in jeans and in colorful options. Now, with summer making us forget long pants a bit, a new style has emerged that celebrities have already hugged without thinking and that seems fit for the heat: the parachute pants.

Unlike cargo and its fabrics that are more suitable for autumn-winter, parachute pants are usually made of satin but are also made of technical fabrics. In addition, this type of pants stands out for having an elastic waist with a character drawstring. sporty, a detail that makes them flattering despite their wide silhouette and makes them comfortable. We could define them as hybrid between cargo pants and joggers or balloon in part, although there are different types of versions. Also, the name is taken because of its resemblance to the parachute fabric and the effect it creates in the air.

This trend that, like almost all of this season, is also rescued from the decade of the 90s, has already conquered celebrities What Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner or Emily Ratajkowski, who have wanted to incorporate them into some of their most recent casual outfits and have worn them with crop top or tight t-shirts, thus creating a balance of volumes.

‘Parachute pants’ in fashion firms

