All about Tom Ackerley, the husband of Margot Robbie

margot robbie She has forged her career over the years by doing paperwork for which we will always remember her. Naomi Lapaglia, Harley Quinn, Tonya Harding… They are just some of them. But although the actress is known worldwide (and now, one of the best paid in Hollywood), her personal life has been and is quite hermetic. Specifically, her husband of 6 years, Tom Ackerley, has been in a certain way in her shadow as such, even having been super-linked to her in professional projects.

But here we have come to investigate and tell you ‘who is that man’ (sorry) so that our general culture about the ‘celebrity’ sphere increases (something of great relevance, ‘omeno’) and to know more about him and their relationship.

The couple met on the set of a shoot. Tom was the third assistant to the director of the film in which Margot appeared (‘French Suite’), in 2014. And the thing was very “crazy”, as Margot told in an interview for The Guardian. After making that movie, the team became so close that some of them decided to move in together in a huge house. As it is. Y what between them began as a friendship, became a romance that led them to the altar in December 2016. Isn’t it the best ‘random’ story of how to meet a couple? Yes it is.

Tom is from Surrey, England, and has been in show business for years. He is an assistant director and producer who has worked on many films, and since they have known her, he has been a great support for her (and vice versa), since both belong to the same industry. But it is that in addition, they co-founded a production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, in 2014, along with Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. The four of them came up with the idea when they were tipsy at The premiere of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’.

In 2018, she went on to say of him, “I’m a big advocate of doing business with your partner. Being married is actually the most fun there is, life just got a lot more fun somehow.”

Come on, Tom and Margot is a relationship that we all admire: They understand each other in love and in business (Maybe it’s because she, being one of the famous Cancers, dominates that terrain and those around them?). In any case, what more could you ask for in life?

From now on, we will be more attentive when they appear together, they seem the most to us!

