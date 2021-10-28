All about Violante Placido: Elena in Until the last beat

Thursday 28 October 2021 on RaiUno the two go on the air final episodes of the fiction Until the last beat. A medical drama, direct from Cinzia TH Torrini, that tells the battle desperate of cardiac surgeon Diego Mancini in a fight between ethics And feelings. Hero in the series is Marco Bocci together to Violante Placido, which here interprets Elena Ranieri, companion of the doctor and mother of their son Paolo.

Born in Rome on May 1, 1976, the actress is daughter from Michele Placido And Simonetta Stefanelli. Has debuted to the cinema In the 1993 alongside his father in film Four good guys, from Claudio Camarca. Since then there hasn’t been more stop and can boast one rich cinematic filmography And television. Candidate to the David from Donatello, to the Silver ribbons and al Golden globe, did not miss even the leap into musical world, publishing two albums.

Loading... Advertisements

Violante Placido has worked with so many national characters And international. He starred alongside Stefano Accorsi in Jack Frusciante left the group. With large directors, including her father, who directed her in Wherever you are. Took part in movie like Dinner to introduce them from Pupi Avati and in films The American, with George Clooney, And Ghost Rider with Nicolas Cage. There are also many television productions, both Italian and foreign, such as Transporter: The Series from Luc Besson.

The actress did not never exhibited very his private life, you just know that it is fiancée since 2011 with director Massimiliano D’Epiro. The couple has never married and their only one was born from their love in 2013 son Vasco. The choice of this name is due to passion for the trips by Violante and is a tribute to the Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama. It has two brothers, Michelangelo And Brenno Placido, and went to live alone at the age of 18, following the separation of her parents.