All about Vlahovic for June: this is why Juve are looking for the tip on loan | First page

The market has only just begun. What is worth a day can change in a few hours. And at Juve now everything or almost everything revolves around the position of the center forward. There is Alvaro Morata outgoing, the Spaniard wants to accept the court of Xavi he was born in Barcelona but the Juve it will be able to satisfy it only after identifying a replacement on the market. The hypothesis of a particular exchange with Memphis has been rejected Depay, the clues all lead to Mauro Icardi with a platoon of alternatives led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Also because if Max Merry wants a striker ready to give the green light to Morata, Juve is scanning the bomber market in an attempt to follow the line dictated by the new course in any case Arrivabene: you are therefore looking for a tip on loan for six months with no obligation to redeem. This is the goal, then the market has just started and everything can always change. But why did Juve impose this line on itself? ALL ABOUT VLAHOVIC – Simplistically, one can answer: because the accounts are what they are. But trying to go beyond the surface there is also a design aspect not only linked to the momentarily empty speakers. In fact, Juve does not want to, indeed would not want to make any decision in this January market that could then also constrain future seasons.. The goal is to override the February Board of Directors, to then see at what point Allegri’s work is and (once at least qualification for the Champions League has been secured) and from there understand how to invest the treasure for the market coming from the increase. of capital with much clearer ideas about which squad will be supported or revolutionized. Translated as regards the center forward, Juve wants, indeed they would like, to reach the end of the season with a bridge solution (just as it was represented by Morata) before understanding if they can really try everything on the Dusan Vlahovic front. Taking a center forward for more than six months, with a heavy engagement, perhaps imposing an obligation of redemption, could in fact force Juve to play the Vlahovic match with hopes of victory reduced to a flicker. On the other hand, showing up at the right time with all your weapons at your disposal is what we hope to do at Continassa: iThe price goes up, the competition grows, as well as the requests of Vlahovic himself, Juve in any case does not want regrets. But then the transfer market has just begun and Juve certainly cannot stay six months without a striker, whoever he is: Morata, Icardi or who knows. Even at the cost of revising their programs.