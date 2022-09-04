all about your large family
It’s Hollywood history. With nine nominations and two wins as an actor at the Oscar Awards, Denzel Washington has written his name in capital letters in the seventh art. to their 67 years can boast of having fascinated the public in films of a very different kind, from drama to action, and under the orders of brilliant directors, a facet that he himself has explored on several occasions, such as in the acclaimed fences. In addition to being married for many years, it is very likely that you have seen one of his four children in the movies, even getting to be nominated for the Golden Globes. Denzel Washington is a great star, but behind the cameras and flashes he is a father of a large family and a man very much in love. Pauletta Pearson stole his heart more than four decades ago and together they have been parents four times.
A long marriage and four children
Acting has given him great joy and not only in the professional field. Denzel Washington met the love of his life more than 40 years ago thanks to his work when he was filming wilma (1977), in which he also acted Pauletta Pearson. They were married in 1983 and have four childrenJohn David, Katia, Malcolm and Olivia. John David Washington He has already become a star, like his father, working with directors like Spike Lee and Christopher Nolan. He participated in the series ballers with Dwayne Johnson, but without a doubt his great moment came with the premiere of Infiltrated in the KKKlanfor which he was nominated for a Golden Globe. He has also starred in Tenet with Robert Pattinson Malcolm & Marie with Zendaya and Beckett. Will she follow in his father’s footsteps and win an Oscar?
Two Oscars
Sidney Poitier He was the first black actor to win an Oscar in the lead category. He got it in 1963 with the movie lilies of the valley. almost 40 years passed until someone repeated the achievement. That person was Denzel Washington, who, with his performance in Training daywon the statuette in 2002, the year in which he also Halle Berry She won the Oscar for Best Leading Actress for her role in Monsters. It was not Denzel Washington’s first time at the Oscars. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the first time in 1988 for scream freedom and repeated in 1990 with glory timeshis first Oscar. The second came in 2001, already in the category of protagonist, for Training day. Previously he had been a candidate with Malcolm X Y Hurricane Carterwhich were followed The flight, fences and by Roman J. Israel, Esq. Denzel Washington himself He directed fencesa film he also produced.
In 2022 he achieved another Oscar nomination, the tenth in his career, quite a record. He didn’t make it, but he was overjoyed when the name of Will Smith, winner of the Oscar for best actor for Williams method. Ywas also the first to approach him to calm him down after the slap he gave to Chris Rock. In his acceptance speech, Will Smith recalled the words Denzel Washington had just said to him: “At your peak, be careful, that’s when the devil comes looking for you.” They are the wise words of a teacher, a living legend of cinema, a star and a reference for many generations of actors, and of all colors. By the way. What happened to Will Smith?