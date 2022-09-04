all about your large family









It’s Hollywood history. With nine nominations and two wins as an actor at the Oscar Awards, Denzel Washington has written his name in capital letters in the seventh art. to their 67 years can boast of having fascinated the public in films of a very different kind, from drama to action, and under the orders of brilliant directors, a facet that he himself has explored on several occasions, such as in the acclaimed fences. In addition to being married for many years, it is very likely that you have seen one of his four children in the movies, even getting to be nominated for the Golden Globes. Denzel Washington is a great star, but behind the cameras and flashes he is a father of a large family and a man very much in love. Pauletta Pearson stole his heart more than four decades ago and together they have been parents four times.











Denzel Washington is married with four children. gtres

A long marriage and four children Acting has given him great joy and not only in the professional field. Denzel Washington met the love of his life more than 40 years ago thanks to his work when he was filming wilma (1977), in which he also acted Pauletta Pearson. They were married in 1983 and have four childrenJohn David, Katia, Malcolm and Olivia. John David Washington He has already become a star, like his father, working with directors like Spike Lee and Christopher Nolan. He participated in the series ballers with Dwayne Johnson, but without a doubt his great moment came with the premiere of Infiltrated in the KKKlanfor which he was nominated for a Golden Globe. He has also starred in Tenet with Robert Pattinson Malcolm & Marie with Zendaya and Beckett. Will she follow in his father’s footsteps and win an Oscar?