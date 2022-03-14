All about Zepp, the app to control Amazfit watches and bracelets

Related news

To access the settings and data of an Amazfit watch, you have two options, download an unofficial alternative like Notifyor choose Zepp, the company’s official app for your smartwatches, smartbands and even your smart scale. Today we are going to tell you everything you need to know about this application, which hides a large number of possibilities.

Data about your activity

Zepp home screen

Zepp has all the tools you need to see the activity that your watch or bracelet has measured, including steps, sleep, heart rate and calories, among many more things.

The first thing you’ll see when you open the app —once you’ve configured it, of course— is the PAI indicator, which evaluates heart rate data, daily activities and physiological data to, through an algorithm, offer you a figure based on your daily performance. The higher the number, the better, and it will help you know, more or less, if you have done enough during the day.

Following this, you will see the data of your dream, with a daily score based on the total hours you have slept, as well as the percentage of hours of deep sleep compared to light sleep. If you click to expand information, you will be able to see a graph with the data of your monthly, weekly sleep and even the annual average.

In this section you can also modify the data to correct them, as well as access to a record of your short naps and a graph that compares you with other users, and tells you if you have left before the average, as well as if you have slept better or worse.

In the steps section you will be able to see a count of how many you have done, as well as data on the distance you have traveled, the total time you have spent walking and the total calories burned.

As it happens with the dream, also you can access different graphs with your historical data, as well as a weekly average of steps per day.

Cardiac data in Zepp

Heart rate is another variable that appears, and if you have automatic detection activated, you can see a graph by hours of how it has evolved, as well as information on the last measured frequency.

In addition to all this, you will have a quick access to tools from the main screen, as well as more categories such as stress and oxygen in the blood, quality of breathing during sleep, temperature or electrocardiogram data, all of which is clear, if your watch is compatible with this measurement.

You can reorder and hide categories you don’t want to see on the home page, while in the central one you will only have access to buttons to start your workouts in different categories.

Settings to configure your wearable to the maximum

Settings in Zepp

In the Profile section, in the bottom bar, you will have access to an area with your goals, records, friends, add accounts and more, as well as a section where you can see the devices you have synchronized, and access their settings.

With the Appearance settings you will be able to choose a new design for the initial screen, or customize one using an image from your gallery and placing the clock design you want.

Bracelet app alerts

Beyond that, you will have access to a section to set application alerts, as well as incoming calls or SMS, which your wearable will be able to notify so that you know that they call you or that an incoming message has arrived.

you can also create your own alarms, have it notify you if you spend a lot of time sitting or even have the watch notify you when you meet your daily step goal.

Here you can also choose the behavior of your wearable with options such as automatic unlocking when you raise your wrist, automatically detect your heart rate or offer real-time data.

