all actors accused of harassment

Harvey Weinstein, Johnny Depp, Ben Affleck, Woody Allen, Kevin Spacey. A horror list made up of representatives of the star system which, in recent years, have been accused of sexual harassment. After years of deafening silence, the scandal of producer Henry Weinstein turned out to be the trigger event that opened Pandora’s box, providing the victims of this perverse system with the courage to denounce the injustice that prevails in the sector. The latest to be honest is Chris North, Mr Big of Sex and The City, who – due to allegations of sexual harassment by a group of women – will be cut from the revival finale And Just Like That.

The response of the co-stars of the series, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, was not long in coming, but the message widespread has left everyone quite perplexed. “We support women who came forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for this ”, reads the statement. No hints and support for Chris North – as most expected given the close relationship of the cast -, who in the meantime responds to the accusations, declaring them completely false. In addition to his absence in the revival, the actor was also banned from the second season set of The Equalizer. Yet another case that shakes Hollywood but also inspires a reflection on the state of things in the current world of cinema.

In recent years we have seen an exploit of accusations against producers, actors and directors, with their relative removal from film sets. The case of Johnny Depp who, along with the allegations of ex-wife Amber Heard, was (rightly) ousted from the role of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3; a legal battle which, to date, does not seem to have a definitive accusation or acquittal yet. The great achievement in the possibility that abused women can finally report the harassment suffered, without being denigrated and disbelieved; but what is most striking is the speed with which characters of inevitable importance definitively lose the opportunity to work, even before the allegations come formally ascertain by the competent authorities.

Actors accused of harassment: what if allegations turn out to be false?

In the cases of ascertained guilt, this problem does not find any confirmation, but in those still awaiting trial, the media shame that develops today around the character is such as to force the production companies to one drastic choice and without return. Even if the accusations made against Chris North were declared non-existent by the authorities, his career would be over in any case, because it ended when the first article reported the news of the accusations against him. It is certain that the balance between the two parts is complex – and perhaps impossible – to achieve, but to date perhaps the best weapon is the awareness of never actually knowing everything.