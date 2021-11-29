All against Microsoft! 30 EU companies file complaints against Microsoft OneDrive integration

A coalition of European Union (EU) software and cloud organizations and companies call “Coalition for a level playing field”, including Nextcloud, formally complained to the European Commission (EC) about Microsoft’s anti-competitive behavior, which has more aggressively bundled its OneDrive, Teams, and more cloud services into Windows 10 and Windows 11.

According to Nextcloudin fact, this does nothing but push consumers to register and give their data to Microsoft, limiting the choice of consumers themselves and creating an unfair barrier for other companies offering competing services.

Microsoft is smart and monopolizes cloud services on Windows

In particular, Microsoft has increased its market share in Europe to 66%, while the market share of local providers dropped from 26% to 16%. But according to competitors this increase in Microsoft’s share is not due to its technical advantage or commercial but by heavily favoring their products and services and not allowing competitors to show up on products with Windows.Although self-preference is not in itself illegal under EU competition laws, if a company abuses its dominant position in the market, can break the law.

Nextcloud claims that Microsoft has completely blocked other cloud service providers leveraging its position as a ‘gatekeeper’ to extend its reach into neighboring markets, pushing users to use only their own products in its ecosystems, so Microsoft’s more specialized European companies can’t compete on merit , since the key to success is not often having a good product, but the ability to distort competition and block access to the market.

Frank Karlitschek, CEO and founder of Nextloud, said:

All of this is happening quite similar to what Microsoft did when it killed off competition in the browser market, stopping almost all browser innovations for over a decade. It copies an innovator’s product, matches it with their dominant product, and kills their business, making everyone stop innovating. This type of behavior is harmful to the consumer, to the market and, of course, to local businesses in the EU. Together with the other members of the coalition, we are calling on antitrust authorities in Europe to impose a level playing field, giving customers free choice and giving competition a fair chance.

Nextcloud is not the only company to have filed such complaints.Slack filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft also in the European Union (EU) on the integration of Microsoft Teams with Office, a case still ongoing and that has definitely made people talk about it.

What does Nextcloud ask for? The company is asking the Competition Directorate General of the European Commission to prevent this type of abusive behavior and keep the market competitive and fair for all competitors. , the Bundeskartellamt, for an investigation into Microsoft and with its partners, it is also discussing filing a similar complaint in France.

Who are the supporters of the revolt against Microsoft? Nextcloud, first of all, but also several open source and non-profit organizations, including the European DIGITAL SME Alliance; the Document Foundation, the LibreOffice support organization as well as the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE). And not only because there are also numerous other companies that are supporting Nextcloud’s legal action.Abilian, an open source software publisher but alsoDAASI, an open source identity management company and also Mailfence.

Lothar Becker, president of the Document Foundation, wanted to declare as: “European citizens should be able to decide for themselves which digital tools they use to create, store and share content, including an open document format for their files. Big Tech’s actions, based on their monopoly power in ‘operating system area, they force consumers to use proprietary software, thereby reducing their freedom and their digital rights. We support the complaint about this anti-competitive behavior and urge the EU to act immediately. “

FSFE VP Heiki Lhmus also voices, adding: “Software as a Service” seriously threatens the freedom of European computer users and their ability to maintain effective control over their devices and data …. We will continue to support them to ensure that markets remain fair and that competitors do not engage in illegal anti-competitive efforts to eliminate competitors who authorize their users. “

In short, everyone is asking the European Commission to ensure that there is:

No abuse of Microsoft’s dominant position in the operating system and related markets (e.g. by bundling, pre-installing or leveraging additional Microsoft services) but maintaining a level playing field.

in the operating system and related markets (e.g. by bundling, pre-installing or leveraging additional Microsoft services) but maintaining a level playing field. That Microsoft should support open standards and interoperability.It would allow European consumers to freely choose between service offerings that they should compete fairly on their merits.

Will this effort help?Who knows, in fact the past speaks in favor because the EC accuses Google of having adopted anti-competitive behavior in the EU. We’ll see if he will rule against Microsoft in this case too.