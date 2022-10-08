All Alejandro Amenábar movies ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online

Alejandro Fernando Amenabar Cantos was born in Santiago de Chile on March 31, 1972. Artistically known simply as Alejandro Amenabar, is a screenwriter, composer and film director. He has been the winner of 9 Goya Awards Y an Oscar award. As a fact of his films, to date, he has written all the scripts of his 7 films as well as composing practically all the soundtracks of the feature films.

We collect all his films as a director ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

Regression while the war lasts Agora Thesis The others Open your eyes sea ​​inside

Regression

Platform: Disney+, HBO Max, Movistar+, RakutenTV and Amazon Videos

Year: 2015

Duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes

IMDb Score: 5.6

Starring Ethan HawkeEmma Watson Y David Thewlis. It started with a budget of $15 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $17 million. The film narrates a small town of Minnesota, during the year 1990, when a man is accused of having abused his daughter. From there, the father recognizes the crime and the entry of a psychological is key to developing the rest of the plot.

while the war lasts

Platform: Movistar+

Year: 2019

Duration: 1 hour and 47 minutes

IMDb Score: 6.9

Starring Karra Elejalde, Eduard Fernandez, Santi Prego Y Nathalie Poza. It started with a budget of $6.3 million and managed to collect at the box office more than 10 million dollars. It is a biographical Spanish film shot in Salamanca on May 28, 2018. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the 5 goyas achieved and 12 additional nominations. Also 7 nominations also in the Film Writers Circle Medals and an award for Edward Fernandez as best supporting actor.

Agora

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, RakutenTV and Amazon Videos

Year 2009

Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Rachel Weisz, Max Minghella, Oscar Isaac, Ashraf Barhom, Michael Lonsdale, Rupert Evans Y Richard Durden. It started with a budget of 50 million dollars and managed to collect at the box office worldwide more than $34 million –20 million of which were exclusively box office in Spain-. Agorathis is the fifth feature film directed by Alejandro Amenabar and the second shot entirely in English after “The others”. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the 7 Goya Awardsincluding Best Original Screenplay for Alejandro Amenabar Y Matthew Gil. In fact, in 2009 it became the second most successful film of the Goya Awards of the Spanish film academy.

Thesis

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar +, FlixOlé and RTVE

Year: 1996

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Ana Torrent, Fele Martinez Y Edward Noriega. Thesis is the first film directed by the Chilean-Spanish filmmaker Alejandro Amenabar. Your dealer was United Universal Pictures and his own Ministry of Leisure and Culture of the Government of Spain. The film is based on the original screenplay by Amenabar about a murder at a university.

The others

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, FlixOlé, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes

Year: 2001

IMDb Score: 7.6

Starring Nicole Kidman, Alakina Mann, James Bentley Y Fionnula Flanagan. A true blockbuster at the box office, grossing more than $210 million worldwide from a budget of $17 million. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight their 15 nominations in the Goya Awards winning 8 of these nominations. Also, the nomination of Nicole Kidman as best dramatic actress in the Golden Globes. The othersit is the 4th in the list of most awarded films in the Goya.

Open your eyes

Platform: Amazon Prime Video and FlixOlé

Year: 1997

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Eduardo Noriega, Penelope Cruz, Chete Lera, Fele Martinez Y Najwa Nimri. It started with a budget of €2.2 million and grossed more than €6.4 million. It is a film of the psychological thriller genre in which a fateful traffic accident completely changes the lives of a couple. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the 10 candidatures to the Goya Awards which included that of best film, best director Y best original screenplay. Additionally, the award Tokyo Sakura Grand Prix in the Tokyo International Film Festival.

sea ​​inside

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar+, FlixOlé, RTVE and AppleTV

Year: 2004

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

IMDb Score: 8.0

Made by Javier Bardem, Belen Rueda, Lola Duenas, Mabel Rivera Y Celso Bugallo. It had a budget of €10 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $38 million all over the world – being €19.8 million exclusive to Spain. It is an adaptation based on Sentenced to Live (2001) and tells the true story of Ramon Sampedro, a writer and ex-marine who is left quadriplegic after a fatal accident during his youth that left him bedridden for almost 3 decades. In the recognition section, there were many and of different consideration. We highlight the Oscar award Y Golden Globe for best foreign language film and the 14 Goya Awards won from 15 nominations in total -among which is Javier Bardem with the Goya for best actor. Javier Bardem was also awarded at venice festival with the volpi cup as well as other recognitions as best actor in the Film Writers Circle Medals and in the European Film Awards

It may interest you…

Top 10 Daniel Craig Movies

The 10 best films of Luis Tosar

Javier Bardem’s 10 best films

Top 10 Tom Hardy Movies

Top 10 Jet Li Movies

Reference: Justwatch