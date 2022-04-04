All Anime fans need this app

Anime fans are going to love this app that identifies different scenes to tell us what anime it is about.

A new app for Anime fans has just arrived on the App Store. His name is Kunai and he allows us identify any Anime just by uploading a screenshot or image. The application is able to identify the Anime and show us a lot of information with just one image.

All you have to do is simply open the app on your iPhone, press the big orange plus button, select an image you have saved, and “let the app work its magic”.

The best way to define this app is the one made by its own developer, basically it is an app that allows us identify any Anime with a screenshotincluding the episode and the exact minute.

The app has four key features that are worth noting:

Identify anime scenes in seconds

Preview of tracked scenes with/without sound

Additional information about the anime tracked

Disable NSFW content

kunai stands available for free, though it includes in-app purchases to remove ads. Kunai requires iOS 15 and is currently only compatible with iPhones.

definitely one of those apps that can not be missing in your collection if you are a true fan of Anime. You will be able to recognize any scene without having to ask anyone, simply by uploading the image to this application, which will identify it and tell you everything you need to know.

