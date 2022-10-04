All announcements from the Tudum 2022 event, including The Witcher spin-off – FayerWayer

Tudum is the phonetic spelling of the sound that is played when the Netflix opening logo appears for all of its original series and movies. Tudum 2022 was the event in which the entertainment company toannounced dozens of news.

On the live broadcast, the big N revealed various new content, such as The Witcher spin-off coming this December, details on Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio movie, and new sneak peeks at Enola Holmes 2 and the acclaimed Manifesto serieswhich reaches its fourth season.

Next, the most important Netflix announcements in Tudum 2022.

Enola Holmes 2

Two of Netflix’s most recognizable stars return: Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown and The Witcher’s Henry Cavill in the sequel Enola Holmes.

In the trailer below, Enola (Brown) once again tries to step out of the shadow of her famous brother, Sherlock Holmes (Cavill). She makes out with her own detective agency, but then the brothers must team up over a mysterious case.

The film opens on November 4.

Confirmed The Witcher 3 and a spin-off

Netflix announced that The Witcher will return for its third season in the summer of 2023. Also, the prequel miniseries The Witcher: Blood Origin will premiere in December this year.

The School For Good and Evil

The new youth fantasy production The School For Good and Evil opens on October 19, in which the fates of two friends are exchanged when a natural heroine is drawn to the School of Evil, while a bad girl is initiated into the School of Good. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington headline the film.

Manifest

Answers are finally coming in on the show’s mysteries when Manifest Season 4 Part 1 premieres on November 4.

wednesday

Jenna Ortega will take on the lead role of Wednesday, the only daughter of Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones). Wednesday will have to learn to be social at Nevermore Academy even if it kills her. It will arrive on Wednesday, November 23.

Behind the scenes of Pinocchio

In December, Guillermo del Toro will offer his version of the classic tale through stop-motion animation. Del Toro explains the film’s animation process in the promotional video below.

Date announcements for Emily in Paris and You

Emily in Paris Season 3 will premiere on December 21, while You Season 4 will be split into two parts, the first on February 10, 2023 and the second on March 10.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is about Charlotte and George’s courtship and how it brought about Bridgerton’s alternate timeline. Still no release date.

Extraction 2 first look

The sequel to one of Netflix’s most surprising hits of the last three years, stars Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as Tyler Rake, who tries to free a Georgian gangster’s family from prison. It arrives in 2023.

Prominence for Jennifer Lopez and Gal Gadot

In different action productions, Jennifer López and Gal Gadot assumed leading roles in The Mother (May 2023) and Heart of Stone (2023), respectively.

Stranger Things and Umbrella Academy bloopers

Because there is always room for some good bloopers.

The right time for The Crown 5

Season 5 of the critically acclaimed series about England’s modern royal family has a sneak peek and a premiere date of November 9. The season promises to focus on the aftermath of Charles and Diana’s disastrous marriage and is rumored to chronicle Lady Di’s tragic death.

more announcements

Director Rian Johnson introduced a clip from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; there’s a new bulletin from Lady Whistledown that seems to herald a new season for Bridgerton; we have trailer of the third season of Dead to Me; clips from Slumberland with Jason Momoa, The Redeem Team; a Shadow and Bones season 2 sneak peek; and the teaser for the fourth season of Never Have I Ever; and much more.