Entertainment

All announcements from the Tudum 2022 event, including The Witcher spin-off – FayerWayer

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read

Tudum is the phonetic spelling of the sound that is played when the Netflix opening logo appears for all of its original series and movies. Tudum 2022 was the event in which the entertainment company toannounced dozens of news.

On the live broadcast, the big N revealed various new content, such as The Witcher spin-off coming this December, details on Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio movie, and new sneak peeks at Enola Holmes 2 and the acclaimed Manifesto serieswhich reaches its fourth season.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Megan Fox’s Cult Movie You Can See On Star Plus – Movie News

4 mins ago

Olivia Wilde denounces machismo on the part of the press!

15 mins ago

Kylie Jenner responds to accusations that she was a ‘mean girl’ to ex-friend Bella Hadid at Paris fashion show

16 mins ago

They assure that Amber Heard’s baby is Elon Musk’s

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button