all Apple products on offer on Amazon for Black Friday 2021

Black Friday 2021 is underway. Thousands are the offers available on Amazon. In particular, technology lovers will be able to take advantage of the discounts applied on iPhones, Ipads, keyboards, smartwatches and all other Apple-branded devices, hard to find at affordable prices.

Here are which Apple-branded products you will find at a reduced price today in the section dedicated to Black Friday on Amazon.

Apple iPad Pro 11 “128 GB

The first offer you can take advantage of is the one that involves theiPad Pro from Apple with 11-inch screen. It is a third generation device, with 128 gigabytes of memory, WiFi connection and three cameras: The battery has a high autonomy and it is possible to connect several external drives to the device at the same time without slowing it down.

iPad Pro 12.9 “128GB

Alternatively, you can evaluate the purchase of the5th generation iPad Pro, equipped with a larger screen that allows a better experience of viewing and reading files, especially ideal in case of work or study. Also in this case you can take advantage of a 128 giga internal memory and take advantage of the iOS 14 operating system.

Apple AirPods Pro with Charging Case

If you were looking for some new wireless headphones, don’t miss the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case of the latest generation, available at almost 50 euros less. They are water resistant, automatically cancel noise and calibrate the sound level according to the shape of the ear, to ensure a better listening experience.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

If you want to spend a smaller amount, you can choose to buy the Second generation AirPods. Although the level of technology is lower than that of the pro model and does not automatically isolate the sound from noise, they still guarantee high performance when listening and can be recharged either via the case or via cable.

IPhone 12 mini 64GB

Anyone thinking of changing phones can take advantage of the offer reserved foriPhone 12 mini, one of the most recent models from Apple. You find it available in different colors. The offer concerns the 64 gigabite version, with a 5.4-inch display and dual 12-megapixel camera.

Apple Watch Series 3

The ideal Christmas gift for sportsmen could be theApple Watch Series 3, the technological watch with gray aluminum case and black strap; It is equipped with GPS, detects altitude and heart rate, can also be used in water and also allows you to listen to music and podcasts. You can also find it available in the white version.

Apple Watch Series 6

More technological and complete is theApple Watch Series 6, belonging to a higher price range, but still available at a competitive price. Similar to the previous model, it is equipped with a faster chip and also allows you to make calls and read messages.

Magic Mouse

Among the accessories for the pc on offer we find Magic Mouse, model compatible with all Macs. You can choose whether to use it in the wireless version or to connect it to the PC using the cable included in the package; it is thin and light and comes with a long-lasting rechargeable battery.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Precise and easy to use, theApple Pencil it is perfectly compatible with the latest generation iPad Air and iPad Pro. It attaches magnetically to the device and can also be recharged with a wirless device.

Apple Pencil (1st generation)

If you are on a smaller budget or have a non-latest generation iPad model, theFirst generation Apple Pencil, compatible with previous versions and able to guarantee the same degree of efficiency during use.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad

Fast, easy to connect to the device and with standard size keys, the Magic Keyboard for iPad it is designed for those who are not fond of the touch experience and are not practical in using the stylus. Once closed, it becomes a protective case for the screen.

Apple Magic Keyboard for Mac

Me too’Apple Magic Keyboard for Mac is on sale. You can find it available in the Italian, English, Danish, French, Arabic and Chinese versions. Choose the one you prefer based on the written language you use most frequently. It connects to the monitor via Bluetooth connection in minutes and is equipped with long-lasting rechargeable batteries.

Apple Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad

But there is more. On Amazon, on the occasion of Black Friday, you will also find the keyboard integrated with the numeric keypad, located on the right. This version is ideal for those who have to deal with scientific calculations, formulas and reasoning.