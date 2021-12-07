all Balenciaga looks by Kim Kardashian

With the new year upon us, it’s time to take stock of what we experienced in 2021. Without a doubt, the fashion industry emerges victorious from a unique moment: the designers have been able to be close to us, helping the world to stay in balance without losing enthusiasm through that comfort and courage that only a micro skirt, a jeans or a blazer structured can give. But if there is one thing that the fashion world has learned from the lockdown period, it is the importance of stopping and reflecting on itself: Demna Gvasalia, for example, has shown that it is possible to do it in a parodic, yet deeply conscious way. .

That’s why the creative partnership between Balenciaga and Kim Kardashian has become the only true symbol of 2021. Protagonists of the most talked about love affair on social media – and now we explain the reason, the dystopian, knightcore and post-Soviet style brand and the dominatrix of the contemporary fashion lexicon have decided to implement an extraordinary aesthetic-parodic plan. It all started to the rhythm of Kanye West’s latest album, when during the third listening party for the debut of DONDA Kim appeared on stage dressed in white, putting out the fire in her husband’s soul. From that moment Demna Gvasalia and the most famous icon in the world for the simple fact of being one did not miss a beat: they created a sort of metaverse with the rules of a reality show where every single outfit worn by Kim Kardashian reveals a great meaning. Starting from the black dress with a kilometric train and covered face of the MET Gala, passing the street style of autumn 2021 and for the episode of the Saturday Night Live, Demna Gvasalia and Kim Kardashian have succeeded in gaining popularity through celebrity denial.

The result? An exercise in style full of meaning that has gone viral in the spiritual world and that above all does not cease to be desirable. Between Matrix glasses, sparkling furs and Balenciaga pantaleggings, Kim is the queen of street styles: this is why, at the end of 2021 and in view of the new year, we at Cosmo we retraced the best moments of the mutual exchange collaboration between Kim Kardashian and Demna Gvasalia 🖤