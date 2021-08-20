All Binance users are now subject to immediate KYC verification

In recent months, Binance has been in the regulatory crosshairs of many jurisdictions around the world for operating without a license. To remedy the ongoing scrutiny, the cryptocurrency exchange has publicly announced new Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements for all users on the platform.

“Effective immediately, all new users are required to complete intermediate verification to access Binance products and services, including cryptocurrency deposits, exchanges and withdrawals,”Explained a statement.

Additionally, existing users who could previously trade cryptocurrencies without verification will now only have the option to “withdraw, cancel orders, close positions and redeem products.“

According to Binance, the policy change for existing users will be implemented in stages to ensure minimal disturbance to the user experience. However, immediate KYC verification will allow users to have full access to Binance’s products and services. The company said:

“Binance strongly recommends that users complete their interim verification promptly to avoid delays in the verification process and restrictions on access.”

The cryptocurrency exchange claims to implement KYC and anti-money laundering measures to improve investor protection against financial crimes.

Currently, the processing time for the basic verification on the Binance portal is estimated at one day. However, verifying all documents, including ID card, face verification and residency certificate, will take a total of 20 days.

Binance has stepped up efforts to counter current criticism of its business activities, mainly from regulators in various jurisdictions. On July 28, the exchange reduced withdrawal limits for users who had not completed the KYC verification.

Following the announcement released by CEO Changpeng Zhao, the daily withdrawal limit for unverified Binance users has been lowered to 0.06 Bitcoin (BTC) from the previous 2 BTC threshold.

Additionally, Zhao shared his intentions to work with regulators after receiving warnings for operating unlicensed in several countries.