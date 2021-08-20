News

All Binance users are now subject to immediate KYC verification

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In recent months, Binance has been in the regulatory crosshairs of many jurisdictions around the world for operating without a license. To remedy the ongoing scrutiny, the cryptocurrency exchange has publicly announced new Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements for all users on the platform.

Effective immediately, all new users are required to complete intermediate verification to access Binance products and services, including cryptocurrency deposits, exchanges and withdrawals,”Explained a statement.

Additionally, existing users who could previously trade cryptocurrencies without verification will now only have the option to “withdraw, cancel orders, close positions and redeem products.

According to Binance, the policy change for existing users will be implemented in stages to ensure minimal disturbance to the user experience. However, immediate KYC verification will allow users to have full access to Binance’s products and services. The company said:

“Binance strongly recommends that users complete their interim verification promptly to avoid delays in the verification process and restrictions on access.”

The cryptocurrency exchange claims to implement KYC and anti-money laundering measures to improve investor protection against financial crimes.

Currently, the processing time for the basic verification on the Binance portal is estimated at one day. However, verifying all documents, including ID card, face verification and residency certificate, will take a total of 20 days.

Related: Binance reduces maximum withdrawal limits and introduces a tax reporting tool

Binance has stepped up efforts to counter current criticism of its business activities, mainly from regulators in various jurisdictions. On July 28, the exchange reduced withdrawal limits for users who had not completed the KYC verification.

Following the announcement released by CEO Changpeng Zhao, the daily withdrawal limit for unverified Binance users has been lowered to 0.06 Bitcoin (BTC) from the previous 2 BTC threshold.

Additionally, Zhao shared his intentions to work with regulators after receiving warnings for operating unlicensed in several countries.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

766
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
630
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
569
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
471
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
449
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
449
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
441
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
409
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
384
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
378
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top