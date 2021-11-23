All Black Friday Flyers: MediaWorld, Unieuro, Euronics, Trony and Expert offers

We have officially entered the week of Black Friday, with many offers already active in all the major Italian electronics stores. We have therefore collected all the Black Friday flyers available these days, making a complete summary of all the savings opportunities proposed by Unieuro, MediaWorld, Euronics, Expert, Trony And long S. For each of these stores we have created a dedicated section with i link to complete flyers.

Black Friday Unieuro flyer

UNIEURO OFFERS UNIEURO FLYER

The promotion “Manà manà Black Friday“of the Unieuro flyer continues at a good pace with many discounts up to November 25, 2021. Do not miss the discount dedicated to Samsung Galaxy S21 +, available for just € 699 in very few units, but there are also Redmi Note 10 Pro, iPhone 12, MacBook Air 13 “ and various home automation products, such as Fire TV Stick 2021, Google Nest Mini And Google Nest Hub (2nd generation).

Black Friday MediaWorld flyer

MEDIAWORLD OFFERS Flyer MediaWorld

The MediaWorld flyer valid until November 29, 2021 is full of great promotions. The most sensational discounts concern Samsung smartphones, with the bomb offer for Galaxy Z Flip 3 to 599 € e Galaxy S21 Ultra to € 979. If you want to spend less there is also the excellent Xiaomi 11T for € 479. Also beware of smart TVs, such as the beautiful LG OLED TV 55C15 for € 1,299. In addition, we also report the discount for the notebook Acer Aspire 3 A315-56-57GB at € 549, per Xbox Series S at € 279 and per FIFA 22 for PS4 at around € 49.

Black Friday Expert flyer

EXPERT OFFERS Expert flyer

Not bad the Black Friday proposed by the Expert flyer, which promises direct discounts up to November 29, 2021. Not to be missed Samsung Galaxy A12 at € 129 and above all the smart TV LG OLED 4K HDR from 48 “to € 869 (with Bonus TV), plus many other discounts for smartphones, notebooks, televisions, accessories and appliances.

Black Friday Euronics flyer

EURONICS OFFERS Euronics flyer

It will continue until November 29, 2021 the promotion “Everyday Black Friday“of the Euronics flyer, for which offers for the Android smartphone must be reported Redmi 9T at 139 €, the 4K HDR Smart TV Samsung QLED Q60A at € 599, the classic iPhone 12 at € 669, the MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip at 1199 € and the notebook HP 250 G8 for € 599 with Windows 10.

Black Friday Trony flyer

TRONY OFFERS Trony flyer

The Trony flyer Black Friday it is the longest-lived of all, as its offers will be active until December 1, 2021. There are high-end 4K smart TVs, such as the QLED from Samsung they LG OLED, but also Google Nest Hub 2 for € 49, Xbox Series S to 279 € e Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for € 799.

Esselunga Black Friday flyer

We conclude the series with the special Esselunga flyer “Black Days“, valid until November 27, 2021. In this promo there are many technological devices not to be missed: AirPods 2 to 95 € e iPhone 12 Pro from 128 GB to 898 €. Inside you will find a huge list of smartphone Android, smart TV 4K HDR, home appliances And accessories of all kinds, all at very affordable prices.

If you want to stay updated on all the promotions for the Black Friday, to follow we also leave you the buttons to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offers and the one to go to the page of best discounts on amazon.

Telegram Channel Offers Other Amazon Offers

SmartWorld recommends you