All black holes in the super green pass

The super green pass. But what are the contradictions of enhanced green certification? One of the most obvious contradictions of the super green pass was highlighted by Nicola Porro in his Zuppa of 25 November: “The citizen who does not get vaccinated can use the tampon to go to work, but cannot swab to go to the bar or to the restaurant. But are we so sure that the vaccinated do not carry the disease? “.

In support of the statements of the conductor of Fourth Republic there are the words of the professor Günter Kampf ofInstitute for Hygiene and Environmental Medicine of the University of Greifswald on The Lancet which condemns the ideological division between vaccinated and unvaccinated, since vaccinated people continue to play a crucial role in the transmission of the virus. In Massachusetts, 74% of infections have affected vaccinated people showing a high viral load. Similar data were also found in Germany in Münster, where further analyzes have identified significant clusters even among the population subjected to the double dose of the vaccine. In Germany as many as 55% of the symptoms of Covid-19 in patients aged 60 or over concern fully vaccinated individuals.

Another obvious contradiction emerges when you end up in the red zone. In that context, the super green pass becomes useless and everyone will suffer restrictions. Furthermore, as Andrea Soglio points out on “Panorama“, the unvaccinated cannot have a recreational social life, but they can get on crowded trams, buses and subways with the old green pass. Also the deputy director of “The truth“, Francesco Borgonovo, has repeatedly highlighted the limits of the green pass to obtain a tracking of infections:” The green pass actually prevents the vaccinated from swabbing, so if a person was vaccinated months ago and maybe it is positive we do not know how many infected we have seen that did not undergo the swab “.