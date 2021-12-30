All bonuses expiring on December 31, 2021: here’s how to use them

The bonuses are about to expire, at least for this year: there is time until tomorrow, December 31, 2021, to take advantage of it. Altroconsumo takes stock of the situation. It starts from bonus taps: the works will be carried out by tomorrow while from January 2022 it will be possible to enter your request on the platform in order to obtain the incentive. By December 31st you can also benefit from the bonus facades, therefore of interventions of recovery or restoration of the external facade of the buildings that allow to obtain a deduction on the expenses incurred which is equal to 90 percent. From January 2022 the facades bonus remains but drops to 60 percent. To spend the furniture and appliances bonus, and therefore to have the deduction of 50 percent of the expenditure incurred within a maximum amount of 16 thousand euros as part of a building renovation, there is time until tomorrow. In reality, the mobile bonus has also been extended for the next few years but in a decidedly less advantageous way: the maximum expenditure allowed has dropped to 10 thousand euros for the 2022 it’s at 5 thousand for the 2023 and 2024.

Spa bonus and holiday bonus

For your free time you can spend (for a little while longer) the spa and holiday bonuses. The spa bonus it sold like hot cakes the moment it was launched: the funds were used up in a few hours, not even the scooter bonus had achieved this success. To get the bonus spas were 265 thousand people. They will have to spend it within 60 days from the date of issue: therefore by January 9th. Strictly by December 31st, on the other hand, the holiday bonus which has not found who knows what appreciation, despite being repeatedly extended and even extended to other services. The holiday bonus, in fact, – as he wrote this morning The messenger – bequeath a treasure of approx 300 million euros which, now, the sector would like to reserve for companies in crisis. In 600 thousand nuclei, who had requested and obtained the bonus, in the end they did not use it either for the anti-Covid restrictions or for its not really easy use. Finally, again by tomorrow, you can spend the bonus for the purchase of used cars, which is only valid for purchases made by the end of this year. Forget, however, the return of cashback.

