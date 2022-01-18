All calculated, between the superyacht and the deck there are only 12 centimeters

Specializing in the construction of bespoke superyachts, the Heesen company headquartered in the Netherlands has just launched its latest creation: Galactica, an 80-meter vessel that the company calls “the largest and largest all-aluminum yacht. fast ever built “.

To reach the top speed of almost 30 knots the yacht is aided by her lightweight hull with a low drag coefficient. The longitudinal drag of the hull was one of the biggest technological challenges for Heesen, who succeeded thanks to a patented technique. called Backbone has designed and patented the Backbone, which guarantees an intricate system of structural reinforcement throughout the hull.

This jewel of the seas, once built at the shipyard in Oss, the Netherlands, needed to reach the North Sea via rivers and canals, where it will undergo the final tests before being delivered to the customer in April 2022. yacht also encountered bridges along the way, like the one she crosses in the video on this page: the boat manages to avoid the structure by only 12 centimeters. The Galactica voyage required about 4 months of preparations from the point of view of the permits, authorizations and calculations necessary for the passage of the yacht.

The price of Galactica is defined as ‘confidential’ but it is estimated that it can be at least 100 million euros.

Reuters / SWNS video