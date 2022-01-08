Tech

all candidate games in the 7 categories – Multiplayer.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

The Independent Games Festival Awards 2022 are approaching, with the award ceremony that will take place within the GDC 2022, and in the meantime the candidate games to win prizes within the various categories planned for the event, with Inscryption and Unpacking dominating this year’s nominations.

Let’s see first of all thecomplete list of the candidates in the various award categories for the 2022 IGFs:

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

  • Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)
  • Unpacking (Witch Beam)
  • Loop Hero (Four Quarters)
  • The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)
  • Cruelty Squad (Consumer Softproducts)
  • Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk)

Among the seven categories present, both Inscryption and Unpacking are the two games that recur the most, both being in the running for 4 titles and probably destined to emerge more than the others once the winners are announced.

These are, on the other hand, two of the indie games of greater prominence emerged in 2021, deriving from the most genuine conception of independent production and also characterized by truly original concepts and structures.

In any case, there are really many deserving indie games released in the course of 2021, so it will be interesting to see which titles will win, but in the meantime this is already a selection to keep an eye on in order to possibly recover some indie titles that maybe we have escaped in the course of the year.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

PS5, here is a new free game to keep the console from getting dust

November 29, 2021

Vanguard, first grades good but not exceptional – Nerd4.life

November 5, 2021

Elden Ring works, but it gave me too many doubts about difficulty and balance

November 17, 2021

the trailer for the expansion pack is the most despised ever – Nerd4.life

October 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button