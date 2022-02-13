all cases from slow motion

It was the fourth time for him: Doveri had already refereed Napoli-Inter in three circumstances but perhaps yesterday’s at Maradona was one of his most convincing proofs even if he needed the Var to whistle the penalty that allowed Napoli to take momentarily ahead. He chose an English duty line from the first minute, whistling little and letting him play a lot. Hangtags dosed (only two, Insigne for protests and Brozovic who, moreover, was warned and will miss the match of Inter against Sassuolo) and great personality in the dialogue with the players.

For Marelli, De Vrij’s intervention on Osimhen was a must

The key episode of the match was the penalty after just 3 minutes of play. Action: Zielinski goes to the bottom and crosses towards Osimhen which is inside the penalty area of ​​Inter. The movement of the Nigerian catches de Vrij unprepared who in an attempt to obstruct the opponent’s intervention, stretches his left leg but is late and with the foot before him hits the ankle then tramples on the blue’s foot.

Duties let it go because he was covered and did not see but is recalled by Var and after reviewing the images he has no doubts and points to the disk. In the changing rooms Farris, Inzaghi’s deputy who was on the bench in place of the disqualified Nerazzurri coach, will flaunt fair play: “Let’s not judge on the penalty because there is the Var for this”, however letting it be understood that in his opinion it was a generous rigor.

Luca’s opinion arrived live on Dazn Marelli. The former referee from Como says: “Osimhen covered the ball, de Vrij intervened late”. Right rigor, therefore, even if on twitter Marelli himself writes: “but it is complex to judge on the basis of a single image”

For almost all the newspapers and sites, however, Doveri refereed well. Few protests in the field. Right the decision to continue the action at 13 ‘after the contact just inside the Napoli area between Koulibaly and Lautaro, with the Argentine who ends up on the ground after a clash with the Senegalese and right to fly over at 78 ‘when Insigne tries the shot and claims for an alleged handball by Skriniar: for Duties there is nothing and the images confirm that the defender’s arm is attached to the body.

