all celebrities on holiday in Italy

There are many celebrities on holiday in Italy. And some have not yet finished the tour of the Peninsula. Here’s who they are and where to spot them.

For some *, the fun isn’t over yet, in fact, it’s just begun. For example for the celebrity on vacation in Italy. Like Heidi Klum. The supermodel of German origins returned from our Peninsula only a few days ago, after having landed in Venice. But Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry also passed by the Serenissima, in anticipation of their honeymoon. Among the most recent sightings, is J.Lo with her no-longer-ex Ben Affleck. George Clooney is also returning to our country, with his wife Amal Alamuddin and their two twins; the actor had already taken home many years ago on the shores of Lake Como.

All the stars on holiday in Italy this year

In Italy, Heidi Klum had already been there in 2019, to renew the marriage vows with her Tom Kaulitz, musician of Tokio Hotel.

Then she had stayed on the island of Capri, where Beyoncé also passed, with her husband and children following, but in 2018, aboard a luxurious yacht with helipad, basketball court and swimming pool.