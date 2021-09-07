all celebrities on holiday in Italy

There are many celebrities on holiday in Italy. And some have not yet finished the tour of the Peninsula. Here’s who they are and where to spot them.
For some *, the fun isn’t over yet, in fact, it’s just begun. For example for the celebrity on vacation in Italy. Like Heidi Klum. The supermodel of German origins returned from our Peninsula only a few days ago, after having landed in Venice. But Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry also passed by the Serenissima, in anticipation of their honeymoon. Among the most recent sightings, is J.Lo with her no-longer-ex Ben Affleck. George Clooney is also returning to our country, with his wife Amal Alamuddin and their two twins; the actor had already taken home many years ago on the shores of Lake Como.
All the stars on holiday in Italy this year
In Italy, Heidi Klum had already been there in 2019, to renew the marriage vows with her Tom Kaulitz, musician of Tokio Hotel.
Then she had stayed on the island of Capri, where Beyoncé also passed, with her husband and children following, but in 2018, aboard a luxurious yacht with helipad, basketball court and swimming pool.
You may also be interested in: Ivy Park, the ecofriendly costume collection by Beyoncé arrives in Italy
The super top model landed in Venice a week ago. Before her Harry Stiles, but also Orlando Bloom with Katy Perry, in a honeymoon preview.
Among the most recent sightings that of Jennifer Lopez, pinched by paparazzi in Portofino in intimate attitudes with her newfound love, Ben Affleck.
Same goes for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Blink-182 drummer; the new couple is touring the Peninsula with kisses, thrilling followers but not her longtime ex, Scott Disick.
You may also be interested in: It’s Official: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together
Sister Kendall preferred the islands of Capri and Ponza, to celebrate 1 year of relationship with NBA basketball player Devin Booker.
In June, however, the most famous sister, Kim, was seen. But without Kanye. To Rome and then to the Vatican, she went there with a few members of her staff, Kate Moss and her daughter.
Between celebrity on vacation in Italy also Vanessa Hudgens, who flew to Florence and then to Sardinia for work reasons. While Emily Ratajkowski was in Positano and Puglia.
The Amalfi city also hit the heart of Neil Patrick Harris, the star of “How I Met Your Mother” was there with her husband, David Burtka, until recently.
To receive tips and updates on lifestyle, beauty and wellness, follow us on Instagram And Pinterest.
The Ica