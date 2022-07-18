All Celebs Are Bleaching Their Brows, and Here’s How to Rock the Trend

Among the wackiest trends to surface in 2022 so far are eyebrows bleached among the stars. The style, very avant-garde, is all the rage among celebrities who are also fashionistas.

Before a look reserved for fashion shows, we clear the discolored eyebrows this year. We see this on the red carpet just as in everyday life.

Among models, Kendall Jenner has often adopted the trend, both for the Met Gala and during parades.

When they walked the catwalks for the Marc Jacobs show on June 28, Bella and Gigi Hadid also rocked this style.

In music, Lizzo and Halsey are just a few known names to have tried it.

Among actresses, we think of Maisie Williams, Victoria Pedretti, Hailee Steinfeld, and the list goes on.

Why bleach your eyebrows? There are several reasons! First, it gives a style edgy and editorial.

Next, you might want to emphasize your eyes or even give yourself more eye shadow play area.

For those who naturally have very light eyebrows, this can be a way to assume their genetics and put makeup aside.

Know that it is possible to adopt the trend without having to go to the hairdresser, and even without using bleach! You can give it a try for an evening with makeup only.

To do this, you will need a covering and matte concealer. If you want an invisible eyebrow effect, opt for a color of the same shade as your skin tone. If you prefer an effect bleachedchoose a concealer that is clear and tends towards yellow.

With an eyebrow brush covered in concealer, brush your hairs for the first time. Allow product to dry, then repeat until desired coverage is achieved.





2-piece eyebrow brush, $10 at Amazon

Finish with a little translucent loose powder to set everything, and voila!

It’s your turn.

